USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

Dropped out: No. 20 Arizona (20-7); No. 22 Stanford (16-9); No. 23 Florida (19-11). Others receiving votes: Arizona (20-7) 70;…

Dropped out: No. 20 Arizona (20-7); No. 22 Stanford (16-9); No. 23 Florida (19-11).

Others receiving votes: Arizona (20-7) 70; Kansas St. (19-8) 48; Arizona St. (19-9) 43; Kansas (23-6) 36; Virginia Tech (20-8) 29; Florida (19-11) 22; Stanford (16-9) 16; Duke (19-10) 10; Cal Poly (18-8) 9; Kentucky (17-9) 9; W. Kentucky (25-3) 8; Virginia (15-11) 7; Hawaii (20-6) 3; NC State (18-10) 3; UTSA (23-7) 3; UC Santa Barbara (17-9) 2; Iowa (17-9) 1.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.