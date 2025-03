NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 11½ (224) at CHARLOTTE at PHILADELPHIA 3½ (227) Portland at MIAMI 10½…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 11½ (224) at CHARLOTTE at PHILADELPHIA 3½ (227) Portland at MIAMI 10½ (220½) Washington at OKLAHOMA CITY 12 (222½) Houston at MEMPHIS 7 (250½) Atlanta at DALLAS 1½ (232½) Sacramento Detroit 10½ (231½) at UTAH

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Southern 3½ at FLORIDA A&M at DUKE 20½ Wake Forest at JACKSONVILLE 2½ Eastern Kentucky McNeese 9½ at SFA at ALCORN STATE 1½ Texas Southern at FGCU 4½ Queens at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 3½ Grambling at NORTHWESTERN STATE 2½ Incarnate Word at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 9½ Howard Norfolk State 5½ at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL at MORGAN STATE 1½ Delaware State Houston Christian 1½ at EAST TEXAS A&M SE Louisiana 1½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at LAMAR 1½ Nicholls State at COPPIN STATE 3½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at TEXAS A&M-CC 15½ New Orleans at IDAHO STATE 6½ Northern Arizona at MONTANA STATE 5½ Idaho Northern Colorado 7½ at WEBER STATE at HOUSTON 9½ Kansas at JACKSON STATE 13½ Prairie View A&M UCLA 3½ at NORTHWESTERN at NORTH TEXAS 8½ Wichita State at PORTLAND STATE 13½ Sacramento State at MONTANA 9½ Eastern Washington

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -162 Ottawa +134 at MONTREAL OFF Buffalo OFF at N.Y RANGERS -134 N.Y Islanders +112 at FLORIDA -122 Tampa Bay +102 at TORONTO -385 San Jose +300 Los Angeles -235 at CHICAGO +190

