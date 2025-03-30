All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|53
|38
|10
|2
|3
|81
|204
|116
|Huntsville
|52
|33
|14
|4
|1
|71
|182
|138
|Roanoke
|53
|32
|16
|2
|3
|69
|190
|152
|Birmingham
|52
|29
|18
|4
|1
|63
|165
|153
|Fayetteville
|53
|27
|19
|5
|2
|61
|150
|172
|Knoxville
|54
|25
|23
|4
|2
|56
|149
|180
|Evansville
|53
|23
|23
|2
|5
|53
|141
|163
|Quad City
|54
|24
|26
|2
|2
|52
|158
|179
|Macon
|54
|20
|29
|5
|0
|45
|135
|170
|Pensacola
|54
|15
|28
|5
|6
|41
|132
|183
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Roanoke 5, Macon 4
Huntsville 5, Evansville 2
Birmingham 4, Fayetteville 1
Quad City 4, Knoxville 1
Peoria 5, Pensacola 0
Sunday’s Games
Fayetteville at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.
Peoria at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
