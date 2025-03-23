FanDuel Promo Code: Win $200 Bonus Bets for March Madness Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can sign up with the latest FanDuel promo code offer and win $200 in bonuses on March Madness action Sunday. Create a new account and start with a 40-1 odds boost on any NCAA Tournament game this weekend, including games like Ole Miss-Iowa State, Duke-Baylor, Oregon-Arizona and more.







New users can create a new profile and start with a $5 bet on the NCAA Tournament. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook has no shortage of options for college basketball fans this weekend. There are eight games on Sunday before Sweet 16 action tips off later this week. New users can apply this boost to any matchup. We also recommend checking out the other in-app offers on March Madness.

Click here to register with this FanDuel promo code offer. From there, bet $5 on any March Madness game to get $200 in bonuses with a win.

FanDuel Promo Code Offers $200 Sign-Up Bonus

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos 25% College Basketball Odds Boosts, Bet Back, NCAA Tournament Bet Back, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This 40-1 odds boost is a massive opportunity for players to raise the stakes on a March Madness game. New users can apply this boost to any team, even strong favorites like Michigan State and Maryland.

Set up a new account and start with a $5 bet. If that wager wins, players will receive $200 in total bonuses. From there, use these bonus bets to test out the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

How to Redeem This FanDuel Promo Code

There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. New users can get started on FanDuel Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Click here to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start the registration process. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a secure new user profile.

Choose from any of the available payment methods and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 bet on the NCAA Tournament or any other game.

Anyone who picks a winner will receive $200 in bonuses.

Use these bonus bets to make picks on any available market this weekend.

March Madness Betting Preview, Odds

There are eight March Madness games on Sunday and FanDuel Sportsbook has a ton of different ways to get in on the action. Many have the Florida Gators pegged as the champion of this tournament, but Dan Hurley and UConn stand in the way. The No. 8 seeded Huskies enter as a 9.5-point underdog in a game that tips off at 12:10 p.m. ET. But that is just one of many great games on tap.

Here is a closer look at the current spreads on Sunday’s games (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

UConn (+9.5) vs. Florida

Baylor (+12.5) vs. Duke

Illinois (-1.5) vs. Kentucky

St. Mary’s (+6.5) vs. Alabama

Colorado State (+8.5) vs. Maryland

Ole Miss (+5.5) vs. Iowa State

New Mexico (+7.5) vs. Michigan State

Oregon (+3.5) vs. Arizona

