Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: $300 Bonus, $1K No-Sweat Offer for NBA, NCAAB

This Fanatics Sportsbook promo will set up new players with a sign-up option this week. New users in select states can secure a guaranteed bonus while all new players will be eligible for no sweat bets. Click here to start signing up.







Set up a new account and start with $30 in bets to win $300 in bonuses guaranteed (AZ, MI, NJ and PA). New users in all eligible states can start with 10 days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook has plenty of options for sports fans this week. There are tons of options on the NBA on Wednesday night, including Cavaliers-Heat and Grizzlies-Thunder.

Activate this Fanatics Sportsbook promo and score a $300 bonus (AZ, MI, NJ, PA only) or start with $1,000 in no sweat bets. Click here to sign up.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers 2 Sign-Up Options

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offers 2 Sign-Up Options

Remember, anyone who registers in Arizona, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania will have the chance to win no-brainer bonuses. Set up a new account and start with a $30 in bets to win $300 in bonuses.

The other option is available for players in all Fanatics Sportsbook states. These players will get 10 $100 no sweat bets. A loss on a no sweat bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses. Both of these offers apply to a wide range of markets, including NBA, NHL, college basketball and more.

Getting Started With This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Creating a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook is the only way to lock in either offer. Here is a full walkthrough to help new players get started:

Click here to automatically activate this sign-up offer. Fill out the required information sections to create a new user profile.

to automatically activate this sign-up offer. Fill out the required information sections to create a new user profile. Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit to qualify for this offer.

Start with $30 in bets to win $300 in bonuses (AZ, MI, NJ and PA) or start with the 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

Losing on the no sweat bets will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses each time.

NBA Wednesday Night Schedule

Although March is all about college basketball, don’t forget about the NBA. There are eight different NBA games to choose from on Wednesday night. Take a closer look at the current spreads for these NBA matchups on Fanatics Sportsbook (odds are subject to change before tip-off):

Boston Celtics (-9.5) vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Charlotte Hornets (+8.5) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Cleveland Cavaliers (-12) vs. Miami Heat

Washington Wizards (-5.5) vs. Utah Jazz

Milwaukee Bucks (-11) vs. Dallas Mavericks

Denver Nuggets (-6) vs. Sacramento Kings

Memphis Grizzlies (+7.5) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Clippers (+4.5) vs. Detroit Pistons

