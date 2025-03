BNP Paribas Open Results

Wednesday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from…

Wednesday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Tristan Boyer, United States, def. Aleksandar Vukic, Australia, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Alexandre Muller, France, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (6).

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-3, 0-6, 6-1.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (3).

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Pedro Martinez, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.

Yunchaokete Bu, China, def. Nishesh Basavareddy, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Tallon Griekspoor, Netherlands, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3.

Colton Smith, United States, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Roman Safiullin, Russia, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Zizou Bergs, Belgium, def. Ethan Quinn, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-3.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Luca Nardi, Italy, 6-0, 6-3.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Yosuke Watanuki, Japan, def. Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-4, 1-0, ret.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Lulu Sun, New Zealand, def. Rebecca Sramkova, Slovakia, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2).

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Petra Kvitova, Czechia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Hailey Baptiste, United States, def. Whitney Osuigwe, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, def. Ann Li, United States, 7-5, 3-6, 6-1.

Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Magda Linette, Poland, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Caroline Dolehide, United States, def. Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Wang Xinyu, China, def. Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz, Egypt, 6-4, 7-5.

Katerina Siniakova, Czechia, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 6-2, 6-1.

Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, def. Clervie Ngounoue, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Camila Osorio, Colombia, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 6-4, 6-4.

Robin Montgomery, United States, def. Jule Niemeier, Germany, 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Ashlyn Krueger, United States, def. Katie Volynets, United States, 0-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-2, 6-4.

