BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 Unlocks Bet $10, Get $150 MLB, NBA Promo

Baseball and basketball fans have a plethora of games to enjoy tonight. Signing up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will unlock a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer depending on your state that you can use on any matchup.







New users who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will receive $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV. Those located in other states can receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 if their first cash wager settles as a loss.

As the NBA playoff picture comes into focus, matchups like Kings vs. Pacers, Clippers vs. Magic, Celtics vs. Grizzlies, and Rockets vs. Lakers stand out as games with potential postseason ramifications. Over in the MLB, baseball fans can check out games like Mets vs. Marlins, Giants vs. Astros, Guardians vs. Padres, and Braves vs. Dodgers.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

$1,500 First-Bet Offer In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Second-Chance Golf Promo, Featured Same-Game Parlays Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are two new user promos currently available from BetMGM, however the availability of those offers varies by state. If you are located in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you’ll unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer that will convey a 15x return in bonus bets if your wager wins. However, if you’re in a different state with BetMGM, you’ll get a $1,500 first-bet offer, which will issue a cash profit with a win or a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 with a loss.

Game markets and player props are eligible for either new user promo. If you want to throw down a $10 wager on the Clippers to beat the Magic, the Astros to cover the spread against the Giants, Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points, or Shohei Ohtani to hit a home run, you can. Winning that wager in select states would earn you a $150 bonus. Losing your first wager on any market in a different state would earn you a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Registering for a BetMGM account should only take a few minutes. Here’s how to get in on the action with one of two new user offers:

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the required personal information sections with your name, address, birthdate, email, and phone number.

Make a deposit of $10 or more via your preferred account funding method.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Wager $10+ in select states or up to $1,500 with the first-bet offer.

If your first $10 bet in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV wins, BetMGM will issue a $150 return in bonus bets to your account. Losing your first bet in other states, meanwhile, will return up to $1,500 in bonus bets that you can use on another game.

Featured SGPs for MLB, NBA

BetMGM has a wide array of same-game parlays available for Monday’s NBA and MLB action. If you click on any matchup, you’ll find offers like:

Mets to cover -1.5, David Peterson to record over 4.5 strikeouts and allow under 1.5 earned runs (+400)

Heat to cover -8.5, Tyler Herro to score 25+ points, and Bam Adebayo to score 20+ points (+425)

Over 9 total runs in Rangers vs. Reds, TJ Friedl to record over 0.5 hits and over 0.5 RBI (+425)

Over 236.5 total points in Celtics vs. Grizzlies, Jayson Tatum to make 3+ three-pointers, Kristaps Porzingis to make 3+ three-pointers, and Derrick White to make 3+ three-pointers (+500)

Pirates to win, Oneil Cruz and Andrew McCutchen each to record over 0.5 RBI (+1100)

