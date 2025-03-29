Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The first two games of the Elite Eight tip off tonight. Signing up here with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate one of two huge offers for either matchup.







New players who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will activate a bet $10, get $150 bonus offer in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV. Those outside of those states can wager up to $1,500 with bonus bet backing at the ready for their first Elite Eight wager.

In the first of two matchups tonight, #3 Texas Tech will take on #1 Florida. The winner will advance to the Final Four next Saturday. In the second showdown of the night, #2 Alabama will face #1 Duke in what could be the game of the tournament thus far. You can wager on either of these games tonight with BetMGM’s new user offer in your state.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a bet $10, get $150 bonus promo or $1,500 first-bet offer for the Elite Eight.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 Elite Eight Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV Only)

First Bet Up to $1,500 In-App Promos Odds Boosts, March Matchups Odds Boost Token, March Matchups Live Odds Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Most legal online sportsbooks only have one new user offer running at a time. BetMGM is a bit different in that they’ve got two different promos running, however they are set to run in specific states. Players in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can wager $10 on either game and walk away with $150 in bonus bets if their first cash wager wins. New users in other states will unlock the largest first-bet offer in the industry, which comes with up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing.

You could choose to bet on a market like Texas Tech to win, Alabama to cover the spread, Florida to lead at halftime, or Alabama and Duke to go over the total points line. Player props could also be available in your state, depending on whether or not collegiate player prop betting is legal where you’re located. Wagering on Cooper Flagg to record a double-double against Alabama could be worth a look.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up for a BetMGM account will only take a few minutes. In order to get in on the action, complete the steps below:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Set up an account with an email address and password.

Choose a deposit method.

Add $10 or more to your account.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Wager $10+ in select states or up to $1,500 in states with the first-bet offer.

If you’re in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets if your $10 bet wins. If you’re in a first-bet offer state and your bet wins, you’ll collect cash winnings and get back your wager. A loss would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

In-App Promos for Elite Eight

BetMGM has multiple ways for all new and existing players to get in on the action after placing their first bet. In fact, selecting individual matchups like Texas Tech vs. Florida and Alabama vs. Duke will reveal featured same-game parlays for each matchup. If you head to the promotions section of the BetMGM app, you’ll find in-app offers for either game like the March Matchups Odds Boost Token, which will give you enhanced odds for a qualifying wager. There’s also a March Matchups Live Odds Boost Token, which you’ll be able to apply to a qualifying live betting market.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.