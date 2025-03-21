Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 when signing up for an account will get to choose between a bet $5, get $150 bonus offer or a $1,000 first-bet safety net. Either promo is eligible for use on any March Madness game.

While there’s always a chance of a higher seed getting upset in the first round of the tournament, It’s hard to imagine 16-seed Norfolk State taking down 1-seed Florida or 2-seed Michigan State getting taken down by 15-seed Bryant. There are plenty of potentially tight matchups set for tonight like #10 New Mexico vs. #7 Marquette, #9 Oklahoma vs. #8 UConn, and #11 Xavier vs. #6 Illinois. You can wager on any of these games or another one in any league this weekend with bet365.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Score $150 March Madness Friday Promo

Under most circumstances, new users who sign up for a legal online sportsbook are presented with a take-it-or-leave-it offer. However, new players who register for a bet365 account will get to choose between a guaranteed $150 bonus or a $1,000 first-bet safety net for the matchup of their choice. With the first-bet safety net, a loss would earn the user a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000.

If you want to bet $5 on UConn to win or Oregon to cover the spread against Liberty, you can. Win or lose, you would earn $150 in bonus bets with the bet and get offer. If you instead choose the first-bet safety net, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 if your initial cash wager on any market settles as a loss.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Bet365 has made signing up for an account a straightforward process. If you want to get in on the action tonight with bet365, you’ll need to complete the following steps:

Sign up here with bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

with bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Enter your email address and create a password.

Make an initial cash deposit of at least $10 via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a $5 bet for the $150 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

New users who choose the bet and get offer will receive a $150 guaranteed bonus win or lose. If you select the first-bet safety net, you’ll get a cash profit if your bet wins or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

In-App Promos for March Madness

Within the promotions section of the bet365 app, you’ll find two incredible in-app promos. The first of these offers is a Super Profit Boost that will boost the odds of your same-game parlay by 64%. If your bet wins, you’ll collect additional winnings. If you opt into the second offer, the NCAAB Early Payout promo, you’ll need to wager on any pre-live college basketball moneyline market. If your team goes up by 15 or more points, you’ll win your moneyline bet early. If you were to bet on UConn to win and they go up 20-5, but lose 65-63, you’d still win your bet because of the 15-point lead.

