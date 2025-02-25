Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Claim $1,000 Bonus for NBA, NHL Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Daily fantasy players can go all in on the NBA, NHL or any other market with Underdog promo code WTOP. This new promo will set up players with a 50% deposit match to start. Click here to start the registration process.







Each new player will be eligible for up to $1,000 in bonuses with this 50% deposit match. Start with a $2,000 first deposit to take full advantage of this offer.

Underdog Sports should be a go-to option for daily fantasy players in 2025. With a full slate of NBA and NHL games on Tuesday night, there are plenty of options for new players. Don’t miss out on the chance to dive into the action with guaranteed bonuses.

Click here to register with Underdog promo code WTOP and start with up to $1,000 in deposit bonuses.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Offers 50% First Deposit Match

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Deposit Match In-App Promos Vulture Protection, Gimme Pick, Big Game No-Sweat Promo Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 25, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Underdog’s promo is a straightforward opportunity for players as we enter Tuesday night’s action. New users can take advantage of this 50% deposit match to receive up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

Remember, each new player will receive a 50% match on that initial deposit. For example, someone who starts with a $500 deposit will receive $250 in bonuses.

With the NBA and NHL seasons heating up, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer. Not to mention, there are also options in college basketball.

How to Sign Up With Underdog Promo Code WTOP

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with this Underdog promo. Here is a quick breakdown of the registration process:

Click here and apply promo code WTOP to get in on the action.

and apply promo code WTOP to get in on the action. Answer the required information sections to create a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Make a cash deposit using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Players will receive a 50% deposit match for up to $1,000 in total bonuses.

Use this bonus cash to make picks on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other market.

NBA Tuesday Night Matchups

The NBA season is in full swing as we get deeper into 2025. There are seven games in total, including a doubleheader on TNT. Daily fantasy players can make picks on stars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and more.

Underdog Sports will have a wide range of options available for the action on Tuesday night. Here is a look at the seven different matchups coming up:

Toronto Raptors vs. Boston Celtics

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Houston Rockets vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks

18+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.