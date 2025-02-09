Super Bowl Betting Promos: Over $4,000 in Eagles-Chiefs Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Kickoff is fast approaching and these Super Bowl betting promos can help football fans gear up for the big game. There are tons of betting promos out there, but here is a closer look at the six best offers.

New users can register with Kalshi, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, bet365, DraftKings and FanDuel for these top bonuses. Set up a new account with each operator and go all in on Eagles vs. Chiefs.

Super Bowl Betting Promos for Eagles vs. Chiefs

Kalshi Grab $10 Sign-Up Bonus BetMGM First Bet Up to $1,500 + 50 BetMGM Reward Points Caesars Sportsbook $1,059 First Bet Bet365 Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus or $1K First-Bet Safety Net DraftKings Unlock Guaranteed $200 Bonus FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus With a Win

The Chiefs and Eagles are set to meet in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons. Kansas City has a chance to become the first team to ever win three Super Bowls in a row. But Philadelphia didn’t have Saquon Barkley the last time these two teams met on the big stage. We don’t know what to expect when these teams take the field, but football fans can win bonuses with the latest Super Bowl betting promos.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Score $10 Sign-Up Bonus







Kalshi provides football fans with a new way to make picks on the Super Bowl. New users in all 50 states can sign up and claim this $10 bonus. Buy contracts on the Eagles or Chiefs to win in the Super Bowl. Not to mention, players can purchase contracts on other events like the halftime show.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550 Offers $1,550 in Super Bowl Bonuses







Create an account with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 and take advantage of one of the best offers on the market. Set up a new user profile and start with a $1,500 first bet. A loss on that initial wager will result in a refund in bonuses. Additionally, new users will receive 50 in BetMGM Rewards Points.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP1000: Claim $1,059 Bonus







Redeem Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOP1000 to start with a $1,059 first bet. Create a new account and place a cash wager on the Eagles or Chiefs. Anyone who wins on that first bet will take home straight cash. Meanwhile, anyone who loses will receive a bonus bet that matches the initial stake.

Use Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for 2 Sign-Up Options







Sign up with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 for two great options on the Super Bowl. New users can keep things simple with a $5 bet on the game. This will unlock $150 in bonuses no matter what. On the other hand, new players can start with a $1,000 safety net bet. A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Bet $5, Win $200 Instantly on DraftKings Sportsbook







Football fans can activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo and win $200 in bonuses. Start with a $5 wager on the Super Bowl to win $200 in bonuses instantly. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets that they can flip on the Eagles or Chiefs immediately.

FanDuel Promo: Bet $5, Get $200 Super Bowl Bonus







FanDuel Sportsbook will set up new users with this 40-1 odds boost on the big game. Create an account, start with a $5 bet on Eagles-Chiefs and get $200 in bonuses with a win. We also recommend checking out the other in-app offers like the Kick of Destiny.

