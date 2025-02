NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 6 (210) at ORLANDO Denver 3 (239½) at MILWAUKEE at DALLAS 10½…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Golden State 6 (210) at ORLANDO Denver 3 (239½) at MILWAUKEE at DALLAS 10½ (223½) Charlotte at PHOENIX 7 (236) New Orleans at LA LAKERS 5 (224½) Minnesota

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Bryant 2½ at UMASS-LOWELL Samford 9½ at VMI Albany (NY) 1½ at UMBC Robert Morris 6½ at IU INDIANAPOLIS North Texas 1½ at FLORIDA ATLANTIC at NORTHEASTERN 11½ N.C. A&T Kennesaw State 4½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL Maine 7½ at NEW HAMPSHIRE at GREEN BAY 3½ Detroit Mercy Elon 1½ at MONMOUTH at LONGWOOD 2½ Winthrop UNC Wilmington 3½ at CAMPBELL at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 2½ Stonehill at CENT. CONN. ST. 13½ Le Moyne at TOWSON 5½ William & Mary at CHARLESTON (SC) 8½ Delaware at DREXEL 4½ Hampton at MERCYHURST 6½ Chicago State at LIU 4½ Wagner Vermont 8½ at NJIT Hofstra 6½ at STONY BROOK at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 6½ Northern Kentucky at UNC GREENSBORO 1½ Chattanooga at LIBERTY 6½ Jacksonville State at UMKC 7½ Denver South Dakota State 9½ at ORAL ROBERTS at ST. THOMAS 9½ North Dakota at MILWAUKEE 5½ Oakland Abilene Christian 1½ at TARLETON STATE Southeast Missouri State 1½ at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE at TENNESSEE TECH 7½ Western Illinois at TENNESSEE STATE 7½ Morehead State Little Rock 5½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS at UT MARTIN 6½ Southern Indiana Idaho State 1½ at IDAHO at MICHIGAN 9½ Rutgers at UTEP 4½ Western Kentucky at UTAH TECH 2½ Southern Utah at GRAND CANYON 10½ UT Arlington at NEW MEXICO STATE 1½ Middle Tennessee at WRIGHT STATE 1½ Cleveland State at WICHITA STATE 1½ UAB at EASTERN WASHINGTON 4½ Weber State at WASHINGTON STATE 12½ San Diego at UCSB 6½ Cal Poly at SEATTLE U 3½ Cal Baptist at PORTLAND 2½ Pepperdine at PORTLAND STATE 3½ Montana State UCSD 6½ at CSU NORTHRIDGE CSU Bakersfield 2½ at LONG BEACH STATE UC Irvine 17½ at CSU FULLERTON Montana 8½ at SACRAMENTO STATE Saint Mary’s (CA) 12½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT UC Riverside 1½ at HAWAII

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -225 Buffalo +180 at BOSTON OFF N.Y Islanders OFF at MONTREAL -215 San Jose +176 at FLORIDA -111 Edmonton -108 at WASHINGTON -192 St. Louis +155 at DETROIT -146 Columbus +122 at TAMPA BAY -235 Calgary +190 at PITTSBURGH OFF Philadelphia OFF Winnipeg -125 at NASHVILLE +104 at UTAH -146 Minnesota +122 Vancouver -154 at ANAHEIM +128 at VEGAS -365 Chicago +285

