NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG San Antonio 4½ (241½) at ATLANTA Cleveland 4½ (234½) at DETROIT Milwaukee 9 (218½) at CHARLOTTE Memphis 7 (241½) at TORONTO Miami 1½ (216½) at PHILADELPHIA at BROOKLYN 1 (217½) Washington at MINNESOTA 11½ (227½) Chicago at DENVER 10½ (240) New Orleans Golden State 6½ (228½) at UTAH at OKLAHOMA CITY 13½ (224½) Phoenix at SACRAMENTO 5½ (216½) Orlando

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG East Tennessee State 6½ at VMI at ARMY 5½ Holy Cross at APPALACHIAN STATE 8½ Southern Miss at MICHIGAN 8½ Oregon Milwaukee 9½ at IU INDIANAPOLIS Butler 3½ at SETON HALL at LAFAYETTE 3½ Loyola (MD) at JAMES MADISON 1½ Troy at TENNESSEE 9½ Missouri Duquesne 2½ at RICHMOND at EAST CAROLINA 7½ Rice at WOFFORD 2½ Chattanooga at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 6½ Wright State at ROBERT MORRIS 13½ Detroit Mercy Rhode Island 2½ at FORDHAM Duke 18½ at SYRACUSE at FURMAN 15½ Western Carolina Navy 1½ at BOSTON UNIVERSITY at PRESBYTERIAN 6½ South Carolina Upstate at UCF 3½ Cincinnati George Mason 3½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON High Point 4½ at RADFORD Lipscomb 13½ at WEST GEORGIA UNC Greensboro 12½ at CITADEL at BUCKNELL 1½ American at INDIANA STATE 4½ Valparaiso Cleveland State 1½ at NORTHERN KENTUCKY at GEORGIA SOUTHERN 5½ Louisiana Louisville 13½ at BOSTON COLLEGE at GEORGIA STATE 7½ UL Monroe South Alabama 5½ at COASTAL CAROLINA Northern Iowa 4½ at MISSOURI STATE Winthrop 3½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN Texas State 2½ at OLD DOMINION Queens 8 at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at SAMFORD 11½ Mercer at MEMPHIS 18½ Tulsa North Alabama 5½ at AUSTIN PEAY at UIC 3½ Illinois State at EVANSVILLE 1½ Southern Illinois Tulane 1½ at UTSA at TCU 1½ West Virginia Illinois 8½ at RUTGERS Creighton 3½ at PROVIDENCE at UTAH 7½ Colorado Arkansas State 3½ at MARSHALL SMU 6½ at VIRGINIA TECH at BRADLEY 7½ Belmont at GEORGIA 8½ LSU Villanova 5½ at DEPAUL at TEXAS 7½ Arkansas at NEW MEXICO 9½ Colorado State Nebraska 2½ at WASHINGTON at CAL 2½ NC State at STANFORD 1½ Wake Forest

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y RANGERS -176 Boston +146 Edmonton -275 at CHICAGO +220 at LOS ANGELES -255 Montreal +205

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.