Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Use $5 Pick to Win $55 NBA Bonus Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can register with Sleeper promo code WTOP and secure guaranteed bonuses. Start with a pick on the NBA or any other sport to lock in this no-brainer bonus. Click here to activate this offer.







Every new player who takes advantage of this offer will be eligible for a $55 bonus. Set up a new account and start with a $5 pick on the NBA or any other sport. That is all it takes to win.

From there, new users will have bonuses to use on Sleeper Fantasy. With the NBA, NHL and college basketball seasons in full swing, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this new promo.

Click here to sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP and make a $5 pick to win $55 in bonuses.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Start With $55 Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

It won’t take long for players to get in on the action with Sleeper Fantasy. Any $5 pick will be enough to cash in with this offer. New players will receive $55 in bonuses regardless of the outcome of the original pick.

This is a stepping stone for players on Sleeper Fantasy. After locking in the initial bonus, start making picks on any available market.

There are a ton of NBA games on Sunday, but don’t forget about the NHL, college basketball and other niche markets. There should be something for every sports fan.

How to Register With Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Setting up a new account with Sleeper Fantasy is a breeze. Remember, this offer is only available for first-time depositors. Here is a full walkthrough to help new users get started:

Click here to start signing up with Sleeper Fantasy. Make sure to input promo code WTOP.

to start signing up with Sleeper Fantasy. Make sure to input promo code WTOP. Answer the required information sections to set up a new user profile.

Deposit cash using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, or any other available payment method.

Start with a $5 play on the NBA or any other sport on Sunday to win $55 in bonuses.

Use this bonus cash to make picks on any available market.

Sunday NBA Matchups

Sleeper Fantasy will have a wide range of markets available for Sunday’s games. The NBA season is in full swing as we get deeper into February. Here is a quick look at the Sunday matchups:

Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

18+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.