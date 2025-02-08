DraftKings Promo Code: Get the $200 Super Bowl Signup Bonus

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

UFC 312 goes down tonight in Australia, while Super Bowl 59 kicks off on Sunday in New Orleans.







Prospective bettors who register through the DraftKings promo code links on this page will unlock a bet $5, get $200 guaranteed bonus offer for UFC 312 and Super Bowl 59. No matter how your bet settles, you’ll collect $200 in bonus bets.

A pair of title bouts will co-main event UFC 312 tonight. First up, Zhang Weili will put her women’s strawweight title on the line against Tatiana Suarez. In the main event, Sean Strickland will look to win back the middleweight title from Dricus Du Plessis, who defeated Strickland at UFC 297. You can bet on either of these bouts or throw down an early bet on Super Bowl 59 to get your $200 guaranteed bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Super Bowl 59 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos UFC 312 All-Parlay Profit Boost, Super Bowl LIX Touchdown Bet Match, King of the End Zone Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This DraftKings promo code offer is easily the best in the business. That’s because it blows past bet365’s $150 guaranteed bonus and unlike FanDuel’s $200 offer, the outcome of your bet has no bearing on whether the bonus conveys. All you need to do is bet $5 on UFC 312, Super Bowl 59, or another game to earn a 40x return in bonus bets.

You can wager on a ton of different markets with this offer. If you want to bet $5 on Justin Tafa to beat Tallison Teixeira or Tatiana Suarez to win via knockout, you can. You could instead bet $5 on Saquon Barkley to rush for 100+ yards or Patrick Mahomes to throw for 2+ touchdowns. Win or lose, you’ll collect $200 in bonus bets for use on other bouts and games.

How to Sign Up for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It will only take a few minutes to sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. If you want to get in on the action with DraftKings, you’ll need to complete the following steps:

Click here to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer.

to unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Enter your email address and choose a password.

Add at least $5 to your account via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the UFC 312 bout of your choice or the Super Bowl.

Place a $5+ wager on any market.

If your first cash wager settles as a loss, you’ll still earn the $200 bonus. In the event that your bet wins, you’ll collect $200 in bonus bets along with your cash stake and a profit.

In-App Offers for UFC 312, Super Bowl 59

After placing your first $5 wager, you’ll gain access to even more in-app promos and offers. One of these is the UFC 312 All-Parlay Profit Boost, which credits your account with a profit boost for any parlay, SGP, or SGPx bet. There’s also the King of the End Zone promo, which will credit your account with a qualifying bet token. You’ll use this token on a Super Bowl TD scorer prop to enter to win a share of a $5,000,000 bonus bet prize. Finally, you can opt into the Super Bowl LIX Touchdown Bet Match promo. This promo will issue a bonus bet match for a qualifying Super Bowl wager.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.