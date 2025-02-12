Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tonight marks the final chance to earn up to $1,550 in bonuses with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550. Sign up here to get a $1,500 first-bet offer and $50 in BetMGM Reward Points before this offer ends.







Sports bettors who apply BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 when signing up for an account will unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer that comes with a bonus bet refund with a loss. No matter how your bet on the NBA or 4 Nations Face-Off settles, you’ll collect $50 in BetMGM Reward Points.

All 30 NBA teams will be in action tonight. For 20 teams, tonight’s matchups will mark the final time they’ll take the court until after this weekend’s NBA All-Star break. On the ice, Canada and Sweden will get the 4 Nations Face-Off underway. The USA and Finland will drop the puck on Thursday night. You can bet up to $1,500 on any of these games with a second chance in hand from BetMGM.

Click here and use BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550 to get a $1,500 first-bet offer and $50 in BetMGM Reward Points.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550: Last Chance for $1,550 NBA, 4 Nations Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550 New User Offer $1,500 First-Bet Offer

$50 in BetMGM Reward Points In-App Promos NBA Odds Boost Token, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, UCL Odds Boost Token Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 12, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM’s enhanced $1,550 bonus offer is set to end after Wednesday’s action in the NBA and 4 Nations Face-Off. As such, there’s never been a better time to get in on the action with BetMGM. This enhanced offer features a $1,500 first-bet offer that comes with a bonus bet refund if your first bet loses. Additionally, you’ll get $50 in BetMGM Reward Points, which can be applied as MGM Reward Points or Marriott Bonvoy Points for hotel stays and more.

You can bet on a wide variety of betting markets with BetMGM. If you want to throw down a $50 bet on Team Canada to win, but they lose, you’d get back $50 in bonus bets. If you think the Milwaukee Bucks will cover the spread against Minnesota or Steph Curry will hit 5+ three-pointers against the Mavericks, you can wager up to $1,500. Losing that bet would earn you back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1550

Signing up for a BetMGM account should only take a couple of minutes. Complete the steps below to get up to $1,550 in bonuses:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1550. Fill out the required personal informations to confirm your identity. This includes your full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

Provide an email address and create an account password.

Accept a geolocation verification request.

Select online banking or another account funding method.

Add $10 or more to your account.

Place your first cash wager of up to $1,500 on a qualifying market.

Win or lose, you’ll get $50 in BetMGM Reward Points. If your bet wins, you’ll secure a cash profit and your wager back. Losing your first bet would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Odds Boosts for Wednesday Night

BetMGM has no shortage of in-app promos available for Wednesday night. In fact, you can find four different odds boost token offers for various sports and leagues. This includes the NBA, college basketball, UEFA Champions League, and golf. If your bet with any of these odds boost tokens wins, you’ll collect additional winnings.

