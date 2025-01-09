Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 65, Rainier 33
Dufur 51, C.S. Lewis 24
Hillsboro 67, Hood River 61
La Salle 64, Canby 49
Neah-Kah-Nie 71, Yamhill-Carlton 49
Ontario 66, Payette, Idaho 46
Parkrose 64, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 51
Pendleton 83, The Dalles 68
Prospect 52, Glendale 51
Riverdale 64, Corbett 53
Santiam 53, Salem Academy 45
Trout Lake, Wash. 53, South Wasco County 38
Wilsonville 61, Centennial 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
