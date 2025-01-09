Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Banks 65, Rainier 33 Dufur 51, C.S. Lewis 24 Hillsboro 67, Hood River 61 La Salle 64,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Banks 65, Rainier 33

Dufur 51, C.S. Lewis 24

Hillsboro 67, Hood River 61

La Salle 64, Canby 49

Neah-Kah-Nie 71, Yamhill-Carlton 49

Ontario 66, Payette, Idaho 46

Parkrose 64, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 51

Pendleton 83, The Dalles 68

Prospect 52, Glendale 51

Riverdale 64, Corbett 53

Santiam 53, Salem Academy 45

Trout Lake, Wash. 53, South Wasco County 38

Wilsonville 61, Centennial 31

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

