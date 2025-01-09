Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 50, Jackson Christian 45
Bloomfield Hills Roeper 52, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 24
Brimley 65, Alanson 17
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 57, Troy 46
Coldwater 49, Kalamazoo Central 36
Dearborn Divine Child 48, Brownstown Woodhaven 33
Flint Southwestern 35, Beecher 24
Gaylord 62, Gladwin 28
Gobles 49, Hartford 21
Grosse Pointe North 48, Sterling Heights Stevenson 25
Marcellus 35, Burr Oak 26
Marine City 36, Madison Heights Lamphere 13
Marysville 60, Warren Mott 47
McBain 46, Evart 40
Pittsford 47, Climax-Scotts 25
Roscommon 31, Beal City 20
Roseville 69, Sterling Heights 25
Spring Lake 50, Grant 20
St Ignace 65, Pickford 16
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 40, Fraser 39
Stephenson 48, Chassell 19
Utica Eisenhower 61, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 25
Ypsilanti Lincoln 46, River Rouge 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Flint Carman-Ainsworth vs. Freeland, ccd.
Muskegon Heights vs. Muskegon Orchard View, ppd.
