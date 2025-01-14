Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=
Austin 6, La Crescent 3
Bagley/Fosston Co-op 11, Lake of the Woods 2
Blaine 4, East Ridge 0
Breck 4, Blake 3, OT
Buffalo 6, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Cambridge-Isanti 3, Chisago Lakes 2
Delano 6, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 0
Duluth Marshall 7, Greenway 0
East Grand Forks 4, Roseau 3, OT
Fergus Falls 6, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, N.D. 2
Forest Lake 3, Duluth East 2, OT
Grand Rapids 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, OT
Hastings 5, Anoka 2
Holy Angels 8, Minneapolis 1
Holy Family Catholic 8, Owatonna 0
Hutchinson 6, Mound Westonka 2
International Falls 8, Ely 0
Lakeville North 3, Prior Lake 3, OT
Lakeville South 7, Farmington 3
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, River Lakes 2
Little Falls 5, Alexandria 2
MBA 3, Willmar 2, OT
Mankato East 4, Minnesota River 3
Mankato West 8, Red Wing 1
Marshall 8, Fairmont 1
Monticello 2, Pine City 0
Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
New Prague 1, Waseca 1, OT
New Ulm 3, Albert Lea 3
Northfield 9, Rochester Mayo 1
Orono 6, Chaska 0
Prairie Centre 7, Redwood Valley 3
Princeton 10, Northern 1
Providence Academy 13, St Paul Academy 4
Red Lake Falls 3, Detroit Lakes 2
Rosemount 4, Eagan 3, OT
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Mora/Milaca 3
Shakopee 7, Eastview 2
Simley 6, Bloomington Kennedy 2
South St. Paul 5, St. Paul Johnson 1
St Michael-Albertville 7, Brainerd 2
St. Cloud Cathedral 6, Northern Lakes 1
Stillwater 7, Centennial 3
Thief River Falls 4, Kittson County Central 0
Waconia 4, Hopkins 0
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.