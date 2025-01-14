Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY= Austin 6, La Crescent 3 Bagley/Fosston Co-op 11, Lake of the Woods 2 Blaine 4, East Ridge 0…

Austin 6, La Crescent 3

Bagley/Fosston Co-op 11, Lake of the Woods 2

Blaine 4, East Ridge 0

Breck 4, Blake 3, OT

Buffalo 6, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Cambridge-Isanti 3, Chisago Lakes 2

Delano 6, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 0

Duluth Marshall 7, Greenway 0

East Grand Forks 4, Roseau 3, OT

Fergus Falls 6, Breckenridge-Wahpeton, N.D. 2

Forest Lake 3, Duluth East 2, OT

Grand Rapids 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, OT

Hastings 5, Anoka 2

Holy Angels 8, Minneapolis 1

Holy Family Catholic 8, Owatonna 0

Hutchinson 6, Mound Westonka 2

International Falls 8, Ely 0

Lakeville North 3, Prior Lake 3, OT

Lakeville South 7, Farmington 3

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, River Lakes 2

Little Falls 5, Alexandria 2

MBA 3, Willmar 2, OT

Mankato East 4, Minnesota River 3

Mankato West 8, Red Wing 1

Marshall 8, Fairmont 1

Monticello 2, Pine City 0

Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

New Prague 1, Waseca 1, OT

New Ulm 3, Albert Lea 3

Northfield 9, Rochester Mayo 1

Orono 6, Chaska 0

Prairie Centre 7, Redwood Valley 3

Princeton 10, Northern 1

Providence Academy 13, St Paul Academy 4

Red Lake Falls 3, Detroit Lakes 2

Rosemount 4, Eagan 3, OT

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Mora/Milaca 3

Shakopee 7, Eastview 2

Simley 6, Bloomington Kennedy 2

South St. Paul 5, St. Paul Johnson 1

St Michael-Albertville 7, Brainerd 2

St. Cloud Cathedral 6, Northern Lakes 1

Stillwater 7, Centennial 3

Thief River Falls 4, Kittson County Central 0

Waconia 4, Hopkins 0

