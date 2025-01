NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (48½) Buffalo…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 4½ 6½ (47½) Washington at KANSAS CITY 1½ 1½ (48½) Buffalo

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Indiana 2 (232½) at SAN ANTONIO Denver 4½ (229) at MINNESOTA Boston 8 (221½) at DALLAS Miami 9 (209½) at BROOKLYN at ORLANDO 3½ (211½) Detroit New Orleans 3½ (227½) at CHARLOTTE at NEW YORK 6½ (232½) Sacramento at CLEVELAND 3½ (227½) Houston at ATLANTA 3½ (235½) Toronto at CHICAGO 3½ (230½) Philadelphia at MEMPHIS 11 (244½) Utah LA Lakers 1 (219½) at GOLDEN STATE at PHOENIX 14½ (231½) Washington at LA CLIPPERS 2½ (223½) Milwaukee

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG SMU 2½ at NC STATE at STONY BROOK 1½ N.C. A&T at HOFSTRA 5½ Campbell at PROVIDENCE 1½ Georgetown Pittsburgh 7½ at SYRACUSE at NORFOLK STATE 9½ Howard at IONA 3½ Siena at EAST CAROLINA 5½ South Florida at WRIGHT STATE 13½ Detroit Mercy at VERMONT 5½ UMBC Marist 8½ at CANISIUS at CITADEL 1½ Western Carolina at QUEENS 1½ Jacksonville UNC Greensboro 8½ at VMI at BOSTON UNIVERSITY 1½ Bucknell Mississippi State 6½ at SOUTH CAROLINA Northern Iowa 3½ at INDIANA STATE at CREIGHTON 15½ Seton Hall Michigan State 5½ at RUTGERS Lipscomb 12½ at CENTRAL ARKANSAS at ROBERT MORRIS 1½ Oakland at BRADLEY 8½ Illinois State at PRINCETON 3½ Cornell Columbia 4½ at PENNSYLVANIA Iowa State 9½ at ARIZONA STATE at BRYANT 13½ Binghamton at UMASS-LOWELL 15½ New Hampshire at NIAGARA 1½ Sacred Heart at BROWN 4½ Dartmouth at AKRON 6½ Miami (OH) Saint Louis 1½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at YALE 13½ Harvard at WILLIAM & MARY 8½ Monmouth at EASTERN MICHIGAN 5½ Buffalo Purdue Fort Wayne 8½ at IU INDIANAPOLIS North Florida 7½ at WEST GEORGIA Rhode Island 1½ at LA SALLE at DREXEL 5½ Delaware at LOYOLA (MD) 1½ Holy Cross at HIGH POINT 8½ Winthrop at QUINNIPIAC 10½ Rider at NORTH CAROLINA 19½ Boston College Kentucky 2½ at VANDERBILT at TEXAS 1½ Texas A&M at RICE 1½ Tulane at CLEVELAND STATE 15½ Green Bay at ARIZONA 14½ Colorado at IDAHO 1½ Northern Arizona Appalachian State 11½ at UL MONROE at BELLARMINE 1½ Stetson at UIC 6½ Southern Illinois at LONGWOOD 12½ South Carolina Upstate New Mexico 3½ at UNLV at ARKANSAS STATE 7½ Texas State Marshall 3½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN at SAM HOUSTON 2½ Western Kentucky at FLORIDA 10½ Georgia UNC Asheville 2½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN Temple 2½ at UTSA at ALABAMA STATE 7½ Prairie View A&M Utah State 14½ at AIR FORCE FGCU 1½ at EASTERN KENTUCKY at MOUNT ST. MARY’S 1½ Manhattan at ABILENE CHRISTIAN 1½ UT Arlington at VALPARAISO 6½ Evansville at ALBANY (NY) 11½ NJIT James Madison 8½ at GEORGIA STATE at UCF 3½ TCU at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 4½ Chattanooga at MURRAY STATE 3½ Belmont at JACKSON STATE 1½ Bethune-Cookman at BUTLER 5½ DePaul at ALCORN STATE 4½ Florida A&M Drake 8½ at MISSOURI STATE Oregon 4½ at MINNESOTA Delaware State 4½ at MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE at MORGAN STATE 7½ Coppin State Weber State 3½ at SACRAMENTO STATE at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 1½ South Carolina State Colgate 2½ at AMERICAN Furman 2½ at MERCER at TEXAS A&M-CC 4½ Nicholls State at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 2½ Morehead State Baylor 2½ at UTAH Ball State 6½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS Little Rock 1½ at LINDENWOOD Radford 2½ at PRESBYTERIAN Southern Indiana 1½ at EASTERN ILLINOIS Southeast Missouri State 2½ at WESTERN ILLINOIS Duke 11½ at WAKE FOREST at UT MARTIN 5½ Tennessee Tech at SE LOUISIANA 3½ Incarnate Word Clemson 8½ at VIRGINIA TECH at PORTLAND STATE 1½ Idaho State at CAL POLY 7½ Long Beach State Texas Southern 5½ at ALABAMA A&M Northern Colorado 5½ at EASTERN WASHINGTON McNeese 9½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY Liberty 7½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL at OREGON STATE 2½ Santa Clara at KANSAS STATE 1½ West Virginia at SFA 3½ Northwestern State Houston Christian 2½ at NEW ORLEANS at TROY 3½ South Alabama at SAMFORD 7½ Wofford at MISSOURI 2½ Ole Miss at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 11½ South Dakota Davidson 4½ at RICHMOND at LOUISIANA TECH 3½ Middle Tennessee Notre Dame 1½ at VIRGINIA Houston 1½ at KANSAS Southern 13½ at UAPB Colorado State 11½ at FRESNO STATE Merrimack 3½ at FAIRFIELD at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 5½ Western Michigan at UNC WILMINGTON 10½ Hampton Lafayette 1½ at LEHIGH at STANFORD 4½ Florida State at NORTH ALABAMA 12½ Austin Peay at LAMAR 9½ East Texas A&M at ELON 3½ Charleston (SC) Grambling 17½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at OLD DOMINION 4½ Coastal Carolina at SAN JOSE STATE 2½ Wyoming St. Thomas 2½ at UMKC at XAVIER 1½ UConn Omaha 4½ at ORAL ROBERTS Gonzaga 25½ at PORTLAND Southern Miss 2½ at LOUISIANA Saint Mary’s (CA) 5½ at WASHINGTON STATE at CAL 9½ Miami (FL) at ARKANSAS 4½ Oklahoma at AUBURN 5½ Tennessee Cal Baptist 4½ at SOUTHERN UTAH at ALABAMA 17½ LSU Grand Canyon 13½ at UTAH TECH at NEW MEXICO STATE 3½ Jacksonville State at MONTANA 2½ Montana State UCSB 8½ at CSU FULLERTON at UTEP 3½ Kennesaw State UC Riverside 1½ at CSU BAKERSFIELD at UC IRVINE 10½ Hawaii at NEVADA 2½ San Diego State at UCSD 10½ CSU Northridge at PEPPERDINE 7½ Pacific at SAN FRANCISCO 15½ San Diego at SEATTLE U 3½ Utah Valley at BYU 6½ Cincinnati

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Colorado -134 at BOSTON +112 at SEATTLE -120 Pittsburgh +100 at EDMONTON -255 Buffalo +205 Tampa Bay -146 at DETROIT +122 Toronto -118 at OTTAWA -102 Dallas -150 at ST. LOUIS +125 New Jersey -184 at MONTREAL +152 Los Angeles -176 at COLUMBUS +146 at MINNESOTA -166 Calgary +138 Carolina -182 at N.Y ISLANDERS +150 Washington -128 at VANCOUVER +106 Florida -315 at SAN JOSE +250 Nashville -200 at ANAHEIM +164

