NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7½ 8½ (41½) Houston at DETROIT 8½ 9½ (55½) Washington…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7½ 8½ (41½) Houston at DETROIT 8½ 9½ (55½) Washington

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 6½ (43½) LA Rams Baltimore 1½ 1½ (51½) at BUFFALO

College Football

Monday

CFP National Championship

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 9½ 8½ (45½) Notre Dame

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Phoenix 1½ (228) at DETROIT at BOSTON 10½ (234½) Atlanta at INDIANA 8 (221½) Philadelphia at GOLDEN STATE 14 (230) Washington Cleveland 6 (227½) at MINNESOTA Houston 10 (225½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Houston 13½ at UCF at KENTUCKY 1½ Alabama at ARMY 1½ Boston University at FLORIDA STATE 8½ Georgia Tech at UCONN 8½ Creighton at LOUISVILLE 15½ Virginia at PITTSBURGH 2½ Clemson at GEORGE MASON 9½ George Washington at WAGNER 4½ Mercyhurst at CITADEL 1½ VMI at KANSAS 15½ Kansas State Colgate 1½ at LAFAYETTE Auburn 6½ at GEORGIA Oakland 8½ at DETROIT MERCY at UMBC 1½ Maine at WESTERN MICHIGAN 8½ Buffalo American 1½ at HOLY CROSS Belmont 6½ at EVANSVILLE at TEXAS TECH 4½ Arizona at MARQUETTE 9½ Xavier at DELAWARE 1½ Elon at LIU 5½ Saint Francis (PA) at SACRED HEART 2½ Saint Peter’s Le Moyne 2½ at CHICAGO STATE at MANHATTAN 1½ Niagara at LEHIGH 1½ Loyola (MD) at FAIRFIELD 8½ Canisius Wake Forest 4½ at VIRGINIA TECH at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 1½ Wright State at FGCU 4½ Queens Princeton 7½ at DARTMOUTH at CAMPBELL 3½ Monmouth Winthrop 1½ at UNC ASHEVILLE Albany (NY) 1½ at BINGHAMTON at BOWLING GREEN 6½ Eastern Michigan at BALL STATE 1½ Toledo Central Michigan 10½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS Cornell 8½ at PENNSYLVANIA at BROWN 4½ Harvard SMU 5½ at MIAMI (FL) at RHODE ISLAND 2½ Davidson at CINCINNATI 9½ Arizona State Saint Bonaventure 2½ at DUQUESNE Yale 8½ at COLUMBIA UTEP 2½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL North Alabama 1½ at NORTH FLORIDA Radford 3½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN at TOWSON 13½ Stony Brook at NORTH DAKOTA 1½ UMKC at NORTH CAROLINA 11½ Stanford Saint Louis 7½ at RICHMOND at SOUTH FLORIDA 8½ Tulsa at OKLAHOMA STATE 2½ Colorado at KENT STATE 4½ Miami (OH) UNC Greensboro 7½ at WESTERN CAROLINA at OREGON 2½ Purdue Wisconsin 2½ at USC Louisiana 1½ at UL MONROE at NJIT 1½ New Hampshire at JACKSONVILLE 12½ Central Arkansas North Dakota State 3½ at SOUTH DAKOTA at MERRIMACK 6½ Siena at EAST TEXAS A&M 2½ New Orleans at MOREHEAD STATE 6½ Lindenwood at ARKANSAS STATE 15½ Georgia State Marshall 3½ at COASTAL CAROLINA at OLD DOMINION 3½ Georgia Southern Tennessee 6½ at VANDERBILT Bradley 1½ at MURRAY STATE North Texas 9½ at UTSA at FLORIDA 10½ Texas West Georgia 1½ at STETSON at GARDNER-WEBB 6½ South Carolina Upstate Notre Dame 3½ at SYRACUSE Colorado State 3½ at WYOMING at JAMES MADISON 2½ Appalachian State at BUCKNELL 4 Navy at UTAH VALLEY 13½ Utah Tech at DAYTON 9½ Loyola Chicago at BRYANT 4½ UMass-Lowell at SOUTH ALABAMA 3½ Troy at NICHOLLS STATE 4½ SFA Cent. Conn. St. 6½ at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON at UCSB 8½ UC Davis at OKLAHOMA 7½ South Carolina Quinnipiac 3½ at MOUNT ST. MARY’S UIC 1½ at VALPARAISO Little Rock 1½ at TENNESSEE TECH at UT MARTIN 1½ SIU-Edwardsville at TENNESSEE STATE 5½ Eastern Illinois at SOUTHERN INDIANA 3½ Western Illinois UT Rio Grande Valley 2½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN at NORTHWESTERN STATE 1½ SE Louisiana at CHARLESTON (SC) 6½ Northeastern at MCNEESE 16½ Lamar Alabama State 4½ at ALABAMA A&M at ILLINOIS STATE 10½ Missouri State at JACKSONVILLE STATE 2½ Sam Houston at FURMAN 4½ Chattanooga at TEXAS STATE 8½ Southern Miss Iowa State 6½ at WEST VIRGINIA Louisiana Tech 2½ at KENNESAW STATE at SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 16½ Oral Roberts at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 23½ Mississippi Valley State Jackson State 2½ at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M at SOUTHERN 8½ Grambling Texas A&M-CC 2½ at INCARNATE WORD at MISSISSIPPI STATE 5½ Ole Miss at NEVADA 13½ San Jose State at SAMFORD 5½ East Tennessee State at TEXAS SOUTHERN 7½ Alcorn State at NC STATE 5½ Cal at FLORIDA A&M 5½ UAPB at WOFFORD 7½ Mercer at WASHINGTON STATE 15½ Portland at MISSOURI 5½ Arkansas Drake 7½ at INDIANA STATE Northern Iowa 4½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at IDAHO 1½ Eastern Washington at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 4½ Western Kentucky at LONG BEACH STATE 3½ CSU Fullerton at WICHITA STATE 3½ East Carolina at MARIST 8½ Rider at HIGH POINT 13½ Presbyterian at LIPSCOMB 14½ Austin Peay at LIBERTY 7½ New Mexico State at EASTERN KENTUCKY 13½ Bellarmine Cal Baptist 1½ at ABILENE CHRISTIAN at SEATTLE U 8½ Southern Utah Duke 24½ at BOSTON COLLEGE at SAN DIEGO STATE 10½ UNLV at ST. THOMAS 17½ Denver at NORTHERN COLORADO 15½ Sacramento State at IDAHO STATE 1½ Montana at GRAND CANYON 14½ Tarleton State St. John’s 9½ at SETON HALL at NORTHERN ARIZONA 2½ Portland State UCSD 9½ at UC RIVERSIDE at TEXAS A&M 11½ LSU Montana State 1½ at WEBER STATE at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 11½ San Diego at UTAH 1½ BYU at GONZAGA 15½ Santa Clara Saint Mary’s (CA) 13½ at PEPPERDINE at SAN FRANCISCO 3½ Oregon State at UC IRVINE 15½ Cal Poly at HAWAII 7 CSU Bakersfield

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at NEW JERSEY -205 Philadelphia +168 at OTTAWA -132 Boston +110 at COLORADO -134 Dallas +112 at FLORIDA -385 Anaheim +300 at WINNIPEG -215 Calgary +176 Toronto -152 at MONTREAL +126 at TAMPA BAY -205 Detroit +168 at N.Y RANGERS -182 Columbus +150 at WASHINGTON -225 Pittsburgh +184 at N.Y ISLANDERS -225 San Jose +184 at NASHVILLE -140 Minnesota +116 Vegas -240 at CHICAGO +195 at UTAH -120 St. Louis +100 Edmonton -170 at VANCOUVER +140 Los Angeles -152 at SEATTLE +126

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.