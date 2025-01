NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7½ 7½ (41½) Houston at DETROIT 8½ 8½ (55½) Washington…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at KANSAS CITY 7½ 7½ (41½) Houston at DETROIT 8½ 8½ (55½) Washington

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Baltimore 1½ 1½ (51½) at BUFFALO

College Football

Monday, Jan. 20

CFP National Championship

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 9½ 8½ (45½) Notre Dame

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Cleveland 7 (229) at INDIANA Oklahoma City 11½ (218) at PHILADELPHIA Phoenix 2½ (235½) at ATLANTA at CHICAGO 2½ (238) New Orleans at MILWAUKEE 2½ (229) Sacramento Denver 4 (230½) at DALLAS at PORTLAND 6 (216½) Brooklyn

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at XAVIER 2½ Villanova Marquette 13½ at DEPAUL Miami (OH) 12½ at NORTHERN ILLINOIS at VCU 8½ Saint Louis at OHIO 10½ Ball State North Texas 3½ at EAST CAROLINA at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 7½ Eastern Michigan at ALABAMA 10½ Ole Miss at BOWLING GREEN 6½ Buffalo Louisville 7½ at SYRACUSE at AUBURN 7½ Mississippi State at AKRON 7½ Toledo Illinois 4½ at INDIANA at KENT STATE 13½ Western Michigan at KENTUCKY 5½ Texas A&M at ST. JOHN’S 10½ Georgetown at WICHITA STATE 9½ Charlotte at BELMONT 6½ Valparaiso at NORTHERN IOWA 13½ Evansville at RICE 5½ UTSA at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 2½ Little Rock at CREIGHTON 8½ Providence at BYU 12½ Oklahoma State at BOISE STATE 14½ Wyoming at DUKE 22½ Miami (FL) Texas Tech 6½ at KANSAS STATE Arkansas 1½ at LSU at FLORIDA 10½ Missouri at WISCONSIN 6½ Ohio State Clemson 4½ at GEORGIA TECH at NEVADA 19½ Air Force New Mexico 10½ at SAN JOSE STATE at USC 1½ Iowa at ARIZONA STATE 5½ UCF at SAN DIEGO STATE 8½ Colorado State at ARIZONA 5½ Baylor

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -275 Anaheim +220 at COLUMBUS -118 Philadelphia -102 Tampa Bay -128 at BOSTON +106 at TORONTO -114 Dallas -105 at DETROIT -215 San Jose +176 at PITTSBURGH -137 Seattle +114 at N.Y ISLANDERS -120 Ottawa +100 at NEW JERSEY -146 Florida +122 at WINNIPEG -162 Vancouver +134 at ST. LOUIS -152 Calgary +126 at NASHVILLE OFF Vegas OFF at COLORADO -182 N.Y Rangers +150 at UTAH -162 Montreal +134

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.