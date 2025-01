NFL Monday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 2½ 2½ (47½) at LA RAMS College Football Monday, Jan. 20 CFP…

NFL

Monday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 2½ 2½ (47½) at LA RAMS

College Football

Monday, Jan. 20

CFP National Championship

Atlanta

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 9½ 8½ (46) Notre Dame

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 13½ (225) at WASHINGTON Golden State 4½ (227½) at TORONTO at NEW YORK 7 (224½) Detroit at HOUSTON 2½ (235½) Memphis at LA LAKERS 3½ (222½) San Antonio at LA CLIPPERS 5½ (214½) Miami

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Prairie View A&M 5½ at UAPB at MARYLAND 14½ Minnesota UCLA 2½ at RUTGERS at FURMAN 5½ Wofford at LOYOLA (MD) 1½ American Texas Southern 14½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE Alabama State 1½ at ALCORN STATE at NOTRE DAME 11½ Boston College Norfolk State 9½ at MORGAN STATE at HOWARD 13½ Coppin State at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 4½ Delaware State at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 12½ East Texas A&M at INCARNATE WORD 1½ Nicholls State at SFA 3½ SE Louisiana at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 13½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at SOUTHERN 4½ Bethune-Cookman McNeese 14½ at HOUSTON CHRISTIAN at LAMAR 13½ New Orleans at JACKSON STATE 9½ Alabama A&M at TEXAS A&M-CC 8½ Northwestern State at ELON 8½ Campbell at GRAMBLING 7½ Florida A&M

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Florida -166 at PHILADELPHIA +138 Calgary -140 at CHICAGO +116 at EDMONTON -170 Los Angeles +140

