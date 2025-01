NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 17½ 19½ (41½) Cleveland Cincinnati 2½ 2½ (48½) at PITTSBURGH Sunday…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 17½ 19½ (41½) Cleveland Cincinnati 2½ 2½ (48½) at PITTSBURGH

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Washington 4½ 6½ (44½) at DALLAS Buffalo 1½ 3 (36½) at NEW ENGLAND at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 2½ (37½) NY Giants at GREEN BAY 10 10½ (41½) Chicago at ATLANTA 7½ 7½ (48½) Carolina at TAMPA BAY 13½ 14½ (43½) New Orleans at INDIANAPOLIS 5½ 3½ (43½) Jacksonville at TENNESSEE 1½ 1½ (36½) Houston Seattle 2½ 6½ (38½) at LA RAMS at DENVER 7½ 10½ (40½) Kansas City LA Chargers 4½ 4½ (40½) at LAS VEGAS at ARIZONA 2½ 4½ (42½) San Francisco at NY JETS 2½ 1½ (38½) Miami at DETROIT 2½ 2½ (56½) Minnesota

College Football

Saturday

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, New Providence

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 3½ 3½ (50½) Liberty

Thursday

Orange Bowl – Semifinal

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 1½ 1½ (46½) Penn State

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl – Semifinal

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 5½ 5½ (53½) Texas

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Philadelphia 7 (215½) at BROOKLYN at INDIANA 1½ (233½) Phoenix Minnesota 6½ (218) at DETROIT at MILWAUKEE 12 (227) Portland Denver 2½ (239½) at SAN ANTONIO at MIAMI 7½ (223½) Utah New York 5½ (234) at CHICAGO at GOLDEN STATE 2½ (234½) Memphis at LA CLIPPERS 6 (228½) Atlanta

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at KENTUCKY 2½ Florida at WEST VIRGINIA 9½ Oklahoma State at VILLANOVA 8½ DePaul at OLE MISS 4½ Georgia at UMASS 5½ Richmond Toledo 1½ at WESTERN MICHIGAN William & Mary 5½ at STONY BROOK Dayton 9½ at GEORGE WASHINGTON at WAKE FOREST 5½ NC State at GEORGIA TECH 6½ Boston College at NORTHEASTERN 2½ Hofstra North Carolina 6½ at NOTRE DAME at APPALACHIAN STATE 1½ Texas State at MIAMI (OH) 12½ Buffalo Vermont 9½ at NEW HAMPSHIRE at NORTHERN KENTUCKY 13½ Green Bay Milwaukee 8½ at DETROIT MERCY FGCU 2½ at QUEENS at TENNESSEE 11½ Arkansas Chattanooga 12½ at CITADEL Western Kentucky 6½ at FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL Drexel 3½ at N.C. A&T at HOUSTON 9½ BYU at GARDNER-WEBB 2½ Presbyterian at CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3½ Bellarmine Saint Bonaventure 6½ at FORDHAM Miami (FL) 1½ at VIRGINIA TECH Lipscomb 5½ at NORTH FLORIDA at IOWA STATE 8½ Baylor at WEST GEORGIA 3½ Stetson at EASTERN MICHIGAN 7½ Northern Illinois High Point 2½ at UNC ASHEVILLE at ST. JOHN’S 11½ Butler at NORTH DAKOTA STATE 11½ Omaha at COASTAL CAROLINA 7½ UL Monroe at BRYANT 2½ Maine UMBC 1½ at BINGHAMTON at MISSISSIPPI STATE 10½ South Carolina at KENT STATE 11½ Ball State at RICE 4½ Charlotte Indiana State 2½ at EVANSVILLE at NEBRASKA 1½ UCLA at CHARLESTON (SC) 6½ Towson St. Thomas 5½ at NORTH DAKOTA at RHODE ISLAND 1½ George Mason at UAB 12½ Tulsa at DAVIDSON 5½ Duquesne VCU 5½ at LOYOLA CHICAGO Duke 8½ at SMU at CINCINNATI 2½ Arizona at OAKLAND 4½ Robert Morris South Alabama 5½ at GEORGIA SOUTHERN Samford 12½ at WESTERN CAROLINA at CLEVELAND STATE 10½ IU Indianapolis at ALCORN STATE 1½ Jackson State at JACKSONVILLE 5½ Austin Peay McNeese 17½ at EAST TEXAS A&M at NORTHERN COLORADO 7½ Idaho State at OLD DOMINION 2½ Southern Miss Arkansas State 1½ at JAMES MADISON at NORTHERN ARIZONA 2½ Weber State at TENNESSEE TECH 1½ Morehead State at EAST TENNESSEE STATE 4½ Wofford Louisiana Tech 2½ at NEW MEXICO STATE at ALABAMA STATE 22½ Mississippi Valley State UMass-Lowell 3½ at ALBANY (NY) at DELAWARE 5½ Monmouth at NORFOLK STATE 17½ Maryland-Eastern Shore Northern Iowa 4½ at VALPARAISO Louisville 3½ at VIRGINIA at AUBURN 17½ Missouri at UNC GREENSBORO 1½ Furman at BOISE STATE 3½ San Diego State Troy 1½ at MARSHALL at UTAH VALLEY 8½ Abilene Christian Portland State 6½ at SACRAMENTO STATE at TCU 3½ Kansas State South Carolina State 4½ at MORGAN STATE at TENNESSEE STATE 1½ Little Rock Winthrop 1½ at RADFORD Nicholls State 1½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE Texas A&M-CC 1½ at SE LOUISIANA North Carolina Central 6½ at COPPIN STATE Vanderbilt 2½ at LSU Mercer 6½ at VMI at EASTERN ILLINOIS 2½ Western Illinois at SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 6½ Lindenwood at UT MARTIN 2½ Southeast Missouri State at BELMONT 5½ UIC Wyoming 2½ at AIR FORCE Montana 2½ at IDAHO at ALABAMA A&M 7½ UAPB Montana State 2½ at EASTERN WASHINGTON at KENNESAW STATE 1½ Jacksonville State Grambling 2½ at PRAIRIE VIEW A&M at NORTH ALABAMA 3½ Eastern Kentucky at ARIZONA STATE 6½ Colorado UT Rio Grande Valley 6½ at NEW ORLEANS at OREGON STATE 14½ San Diego at UNLV 10½ San Jose State at TULANE 5½ UTSA at ALABAMA 12½ Oklahoma at LIBERTY 7½ Middle Tennessee at FLORIDA STATE 8½ Syracuse at SFA 6 Incarnate Word at TEXAS SOUTHERN 1½ Southern at CSU NORTHRIDGE 9½ UC Davis Bethune-Cookman 4½ at FLORIDA A&M at PITTSBURGH 9½ Stanford Texas Tech 2½ at UTAH at ELON 8½ Hampton at GEORGIA STATE 1½ Louisiana at LAMAR 10½ Houston Christian at PURDUE FORT WAYNE 5½ Youngstown State at LONGWOOD 8 Charleston Southern Pepperdine 1½ at PACIFIC at UNC WILMINGTON 10½ Campbell Ohio 4½ at CENTRAL MICHIGAN at WASHINGTON STATE 2½ San Francisco at GRAND CANYON 16½ Southern Utah at HOWARD 6 Delaware State Michigan 5½ at USC at SOUTH DAKOTA 9½ Denver at BRADLEY 11½ Missouri State at TEXAS A&M 5½ Texas at CAL BAPTIST 3½ Seattle U UT Arlington 4½ at TARLETON STATE at CLEMSON 14½ Cal UCSD 13½ at CSU FULLERTON Gonzaga 16½ at LOYOLA MARYMOUNT at UTAH STATE 22½ Fresno State at UTEP 4½ Sam Houston at CSU BAKERSFIELD 4½ Long Beach State Saint Mary’s (CA) 18½ at PORTLAND at UC IRVINE 9½ UC Riverside at HAWAII 6½ Cal Poly

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON -170 N.Y Rangers +140 New Jersey -295 at SAN JOSE +235 at WINNIPEG -205 Detroit +168 at CAROLINA -184 Minnesota +152 at TORONTO -132 Boston +110 at COLUMBUS -118 St. Louis -102 at COLORADO -295 Montreal +235 at DALLAS -172 Utah +142 at LOS ANGELES -120 Tampa Bay +100 Edmonton -170 at SEATTLE +140 Nashville -126 at CALGARY +105 at VEGAS -196 Buffalo +162

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.