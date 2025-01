NFL Saturday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 17½ 19½ (41½) Cleveland Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (48½) at PITTSBURGH Sunday…

NFL

Saturday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at BALTIMORE 17½ 19½ (41½) Cleveland Cincinnati 2½ 1½ (48½) at PITTSBURGH

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG at GREEN BAY 10 10½ (41½) Chicago Washington 4½ 6½ (44½) at DALLAS Buffalo 1½ 2½ (37½) at NEW ENGLAND at ATLANTA 7½ 7½ (48½) Carolina at TAMPA BAY 13½ 13½ (43½) New Orleans at TENNESSEE 1½ 1½ (36½) Houston at INDIANAPOLIS 5½ 4½ (43½) Jacksonville at PHILADELPHIA 5½ 3 (37½) NY Giants Seattle 2½ 6½ (38½) at LA RAMS at DENVER 7½ 10½ (39½) Kansas City at ARIZONA 2½ 4½ (42½) San Francisco LA Chargers 4½ 4½ (40½) at LAS VEGAS Miami 2½ 1½ (39½) at NY JETS at DETROIT 2½ 2½ (56½) Minnesota

College Football

Friday

First Responder Bowl

University Park, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Texas State 6½ 13½ (62½) North Texas

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Minnesota 1½ 8½ (42½) Virginia Tech

Saturday

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau, New Providence

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Buffalo 3½ 2½ (50½) Liberty

Thursday, Jan. 9

Orange Bowl – Semifinal

Miami Gardens, Fla.

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Notre Dame 1½ 1½ (46½) Penn State

Friday, Jan. 10

Cotton Bowl – Semifinal

Arlington, Texas

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Ohio State 5½ 5½ (53½) Texas

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DETROIT 5½ (216) Charlotte Orlando 1½ (216½) at TORONTO at NEW ORLEANS 7 (232½) Washington at OKLAHOMA CITY 5 (220½) New York Boston 3 (220½) at HOUSTON Cleveland 6½ (230½) at DALLAS at DENVER 7½ (236) San Antonio at SACRAMENTO 3½ (238½) Memphis at LA LAKERS 4 (231½) Atlanta

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MERRIMACK 8½ Fairfield Akron 5½ at BOWLING GREEN at WISCONSIN 5½ Iowa at SIENA 3½ Manhattan Stonehill 2½ at MERCYHURST Cent. Conn. St. 6½ at SAINT FRANCIS (PA) at SAINT PETER’S 2½ Quinnipiac at TEMPLE 1½ Wichita State at WAGNER 9½ Chicago State at LIU 2½ Le Moyne at IONA 1½ Marist at GEORGETOWN 1½ Xavier at OHIO STATE 1½ Michigan State at MARQUETTE 9½ Creighton at SAINT LOUIS 1½ Saint Joseph’s (PA) at NEW MEXICO 5½ Nevada

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -205 Pittsburgh +168 Montreal -118 at CHICAGO +100 Ottawa -115 at ST. LOUIS -104 at EDMONTON -465 Anaheim +350 Nashville -140 at VANCOUVER +116

