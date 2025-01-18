Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Claim $55 Bonus for Chiefs-Texans, Lions-Commanders

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Football fans can sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP and start making picks on the NFL Divisional Round. Players who start with a $5 pick on any game will secure guaranteed bonuses. Click here to start signing up.







This initial $5 play will be enough to win $55 in bonuses. New players who take advantage of this offer will have bonus cash to use on Chiefs-Texans, Lions-Commanders or any other game this weekend.

Sleeper Fantasy should be a go-to option for football fans during the NFL playoffs. With four games between Saturday and Sunday, there is no shortage of options for fantasy players. Let’s dive deeper into the different ways to get in on the action with this promo.

Click here to register with Sleeper promo code WTOP and make a $5 pick on the NFL to win $55 in bonuses.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Win $55 Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Pick Discounts, Profit Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a simple promo from Sleeper Fantasy. Create an account by signing up using any of the links on this page. Next, make a cash deposit and a $5 pick. That is all it takes to win $55 in bonuses.

It’s the perfect weekend to sign up and grab this offer. There are four NFL playoff games, but don’t forget about other options like the NBA and NHL. Not to mention, Ohio State and Notre Dame will play for a national championship on Monday.

How to Unlock Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Activating this Sleeper promo only requires a few steps. New players can sign up from a computer or mobile device by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to start the registration process. Input promo code WTOP.

to start the registration process. Input promo code WTOP. After reaching a sign-up landing page, fill out the required information sections to set up a secure account.

Choose from any of the available payment methods and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Start with a $5 play on the NFL or any other available market to win $55 in bonuses.

Use this bonus cash to make picks on games the rest of the weekend.

NFL Divisional Round Matchups

The NFL Divisional Round might be the best weekend of football all year. There are four games across two days with the best teams in the league. Juggernauts like the Chiefs and Lions will take the field after a bye week. Kansas City and Detroit are both heavy favorites, but Houston and Washington are riding momentum after Wild Card Weekend wins.

Sunday features a dominant Eagles roster against the battle-tested Rams, but the marquee matchup of the weekend comes at night with the Ravens and Bills. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen were the top two quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Sleeper Fantasy will have a wide range of options for these NFL matchups.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.