Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bryce Valley 62, UMA-Camp Williams 12
Emery 54, Uintah 44
Grand County 72, North Sevier 46
Green River 60, Altamont 28
Maple Mountain 63, Cedar City 45
Pine View 66, Hurricane 62
Rich County 66, Tintic 48
Roosevelt-Fresno, Calif. 56, Layton Christian Academy 36
San Juan Blanding 59, Gunnison Valley 48
Sky View 60, Star Valley, Wyo. 48
Snow Canyon 63, Stansbury 47
South Sevier 51, Wayne 39
Waterford 43, Spring Mountain, Nev. 33
Wendover 48, Manila 33
West Field 53, Mountain Crest 40
East Idaho Holiday Shootout=
Army Bracket=
Third Place=
Westlake 84, Thunder Ridge, Idaho 57
Consolation Bracket=
Ogden 78, Wood River, Idaho 41
Marines Bracket=
Third Place=
Teton, Idaho 44, Layton Christian Academy 42
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Cathedral Catholic, Calif. 80, Timpanogos 59
Davis 77, Santa Barbara, Calif. 72
Judge Memorial 56, Tucson Catalina Foothills, Ariz. 51
Lone Peak 79, Smoky Hill, Colo. 60
Roosevelt-Corona, Calif. 56, Layton Christian Academy 36
___
