Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bryce Valley 62, UMA-Camp Williams 12 Emery 54, Uintah 44 Grand County 72, North Sevier 46 Green…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryce Valley 62, UMA-Camp Williams 12

Emery 54, Uintah 44

Grand County 72, North Sevier 46

Green River 60, Altamont 28

Maple Mountain 63, Cedar City 45

Pine View 66, Hurricane 62

Rich County 66, Tintic 48

Roosevelt-Fresno, Calif. 56, Layton Christian Academy 36

San Juan Blanding 59, Gunnison Valley 48

Sky View 60, Star Valley, Wyo. 48

Snow Canyon 63, Stansbury 47

South Sevier 51, Wayne 39

Waterford 43, Spring Mountain, Nev. 33

Wendover 48, Manila 33

West Field 53, Mountain Crest 40

East Idaho Holiday Shootout=

Army Bracket=

Third Place=

Westlake 84, Thunder Ridge, Idaho 57

Consolation Bracket=

Ogden 78, Wood River, Idaho 41

Marines Bracket=

Third Place=

Teton, Idaho 44, Layton Christian Academy 42

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Cathedral Catholic, Calif. 80, Timpanogos 59

Davis 77, Santa Barbara, Calif. 72

Judge Memorial 56, Tucson Catalina Foothills, Ariz. 51

Lone Peak 79, Smoky Hill, Colo. 60

Roosevelt-Corona, Calif. 56, Layton Christian Academy 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.