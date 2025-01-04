Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 54, Ann Arbor Huron 28
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 62, Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 31
Bedford 52, Tol. Whitmer, Ohio 29
Belleville 53, East Kentwood 38
Blissfield 45, Leslie 43
Brooklyn Columbia Central 57, Concord 29
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 89, Mackinac Island 37
DeWitt 71, Traverse City West 34
Dearborn Advanced Tech 41, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 24
Detroit Cass Tech 41, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 22
Detroit Osborn 47, Hamtramck 30
Detroit Renaissance 59, Hartland 49
Edison 61, Utica Eisenhower 42
Flint Powers 65, Grosse Pointe South 46
Goodrich 55, Grand Blanc 39
Greenville 45, Grand Rapids Covenant 30
Holt 44, Coldwater 32
Jackson Lumen Christi 66, Grass Lake 56
Kent City 47, Sparta 9
Lansing Waverly 60, Westfield 49
Lowell 42, Reed City 39
Niles 57, Jimtown, Ind. 37
Parma Western 46, Dexter 35
Phillips, Ill. 86, Detroit University Prep 44
Sandusky 38, Deckerville 14
Tecumseh 77, East Lansing 45
West Bloomfield 47, Detroit Mumford 32
