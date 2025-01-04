Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adrian Madison 54, Ann Arbor Huron 28 Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 62, Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 31…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 54, Ann Arbor Huron 28

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 62, Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 31

Bedford 52, Tol. Whitmer, Ohio 29

Belleville 53, East Kentwood 38

Blissfield 45, Leslie 43

Brooklyn Columbia Central 57, Concord 29

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 89, Mackinac Island 37

DeWitt 71, Traverse City West 34

Dearborn Advanced Tech 41, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 24

Detroit Cass Tech 41, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 22

Detroit Osborn 47, Hamtramck 30

Detroit Renaissance 59, Hartland 49

Edison 61, Utica Eisenhower 42

Flint Powers 65, Grosse Pointe South 46

Goodrich 55, Grand Blanc 39

Greenville 45, Grand Rapids Covenant 30

Holt 44, Coldwater 32

Jackson Lumen Christi 66, Grass Lake 56

Kent City 47, Sparta 9

Lansing Waverly 60, Westfield 49

Lowell 42, Reed City 39

Niles 57, Jimtown, Ind. 37

Parma Western 46, Dexter 35

Phillips, Ill. 86, Detroit University Prep 44

Sandusky 38, Deckerville 14

Tecumseh 77, East Lansing 45

West Bloomfield 47, Detroit Mumford 32

