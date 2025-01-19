Oilers captain McDavid to have hearing with NHL after match penalty for cross-check

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will have a disciplinary hearing for his cross-check to the head…

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will have a disciplinary hearing for his cross-check to the head of Vancouver Canucks winger Conor Garland, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced Sunday.

Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers also will have a hearing for cross-checking Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard. The league said both hearings will be held Monday afternoon.

Both incidents occurred Saturday night during a melee at the end of the Canucks’ 3-2 victory over Edmonton in Vancouver.

McDavid was given a match penalty when he slammed his stick into Garland’s head after the players got tangled up with the clock winding down and the Oilers looking for the tying goal.

Myers also received a match penalty when he hit Bouchard in the face with his stick as the Edmonton defenseman approached him.

Every other skater on the ice received a minor penalty for roughing.

A match penalty is given when officials determine a player has intentionally injured — or tried to injure — an opponent. The sanction carries an automatic suspension until the NHL’s commissioner weighs in.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.