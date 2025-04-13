Cambridge maintains Boat Race dominance to win men’s and women’s events

LONDON (AP) — Cambridge secured a double victory in the the Boat Race on Sunday by winning the men’s and…

LONDON (AP) — Cambridge secured a double victory in the the Boat Race on Sunday by winning the men’s and women’s events over Oxford.

The wins continued Cambridge’s dominant run, winning the men’s race for the sixth time in the last seven events and the women’s for the eighth time in a row.

It was the 170th edition of the men’s race between Oxford and Cambridge universities, which first took place in 1829.

It was the 79th edition of the women’s race.

