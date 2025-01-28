Israeli soccer league game abandoned at halftime after fireworks thrown onto the field

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — A game in the Israeli soccer league was abandoned at halftime for security reasons after fans…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — A game in the Israeli soccer league was abandoned at halftime for security reasons after fans threw flares at players and came onto the field.

Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv were tied at 1-1 on Monday evening after a first half interrupted by lit fireworks being thrown from a section of home fans and nearly hitting players. Maccabi Tel Aviv leveled the game with a penalty kick scored in the 15th minute of stoppage time added at the end of the half.

“After a discussion in the dressing room between the local police commander, the match delegate, the referee and representatives of both clubs, the police decided to abandon the match in fear of safety for the players and fans,” Maccabi Tel Aviv said in a statement.

Israeli media reported that sports minister Miki Zohar had asked police to stop the game.

“There is no point in holding such a sporting event amidst this intolerable violence,” Zohar was quoted saying in reports.

Maccabi Tel Aviv is second in the Israeli Premier League, five points behind leader Hapoel Beer Sheva, and Maccabi Haifa is fourth.

