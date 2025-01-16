Injured goalkeeper Drake Callender to miss US friendly vs. Venezuela, fourth player dropped

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Goalkeeper Drake Callender became the fourth player dropped from the roster for the United States’…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Goalkeeper Drake Callender became the fourth player dropped from the roster for the United States’ friendly against Venezuela on Saturday.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Thursday that Callender has a minor muscle issue and returned to Inter Miami for evaluation and treatment.

Forward Jesús Ferreira (fitness) and defenders Jalen Neal (unspecified minor issue) and John Tolkin (transfer to Germany’s Holstein Kiel) left U.S. camp earlier in the week.

Twenty players remain on the roster. The U.S. also plays Costa Rica next Wednesday at Orlando. The matches are not on FIFA international fixture dates, and no Europe-based players are with the Americans.

Nine players could make debuts: goalkeeper Matt Freese; defender George Campbell, midfielders Max Arfsten and Emeka Eneli, and forwards Patrick Agyemang, Caden Clark, Brian Gutiérrez, Matko Miljevic and Indiana Vassilev,

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese (New York City), Patrick Schulte (Columbus), Zack Steffen (Colorado)

Defenders: Max Arfsten (Columbus), George Campbell (Montreal), DeJuan Jones (Columbus), Shaq Moore (Dallas), Tim Ream (Charlotte), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Benjamin Cremaschi (Miami), Emeka Eneli (Salt Lake), Diego Luna (Salt Lake), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia)

Forwards: Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte), Caden Clark (Montreal), Brian Gutiérrez (Chicago), Matko Miljevic (no club), Indiana Vassilev (St. Louis), Brian White (Vancouver)

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.