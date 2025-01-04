GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burns 57, Grant Union 18
Camas Valley 56, Monroe 52
Canby 58, Tigard 44
Cascade 50, Marist 43
Crater 58, North Medford 28
Crosspoint Christian 44, Central Christian 27
Elgin 50, Cove 27
Enterprise 49, Echo 27
Four Rivers Community School 44, Irrigon 30
Grants Pass 62, Eagle Point 30
Harrisburg 42, Westside Christian 32
Hood River 42, Franklin 28
Jesuit 50, West Salem 29
Jordan Valley 64, Sherman 21
La Grande 56, Crook County 37
Lake Oswego 54, Westview 29
Lebanon 60, McKay 28
Lincoln 82, Churchill 13
LordTweedsmuir, British Columbia 84, Riverdale 46
Mountain View 63, South Eugene 35
Mountainside 45, Summit 30
N. Clackamas Christian 53, Crosshill Christian 36
Neah-Kah-Nie 48, Portland Christian 18
North Bend 56, Creswell 49
Oregon Episcopal 50, Vernonia 27
Phoenix 56, Cottage Grove 38
Pilot Rock 35, Monument/Dayville 25
Pine Eagle 46, Huntington 31
Redmond 53, Oregon City 43
Riverside 47, Catlin Gabel 23
Rogue River 38, La Pine 35
Roseburg 49, Reynolds 29
Scio 37, Colton 23
Sheldon 55, St. Mary’s Academy 21
Silverton 60, Dallas 10
South Albany 61, Central 20
South Salem 64, Bend 22
South Wasco County 52, Dufur 37
Sprague 53, Hillsboro 43
St. Helens 56, Rainier 24
St. Paul 43, Nestucca 39
Stayton 58, Scappoose 22
The Dalles 54, McLoughlin 11
Thurston 44, Lakeridge 42
Trout Lake, Wash. 61, Horizon Christian Hood River 23
Wallowa 39, Griswold 12
Western Christian High School 55, Regis 46
Weston-McEwen 41, Imbler 34
Willamette 56, Beaverton 36
Adrian Crossover Shootout=
Adrian 50, Nixyaawii 44
Avista Tournament=
Moscow, Idaho 50, Pendleton 38
Bandon Dunes Tournament=
Coquille 44, North Douglas 43
Santiam Christian 37, Myrtle Point 35
South Umpqua 43, Siuslaw 31
Crusader Classic=
Amity 69, Crane 50
Blanchet 39, Trinity Lutheran 34
Cascade Christian 52, Stanfield 44
De La Salle 42, Umatilla 41
East Linn Christian 54, Nyssa 29
Salem Academy 52, Central Linn 32
Vale 51, Country Christian 31
Happy Rock Holiday Invitational=
Elmira 54, Stevenson, Wash. 29
Gladstone 45, Sweet Home 35
Oakland Holiday Tournament=
Glide 47, Days Creek 34
Oakland 61, Elkton 22
Sabrina Ionescu Showcase=
Jefferson PDX 51, Rancho Buena Vista, Calif. 43
Sisters Tournament=
Banks 44, Madras 40
Henley 63, Caldera 41
Taft 62, Sisters 61
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Condon vs. Goldendale, Wash., ccd.
