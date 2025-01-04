GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Burns 57, Grant Union 18 Camas Valley 56, Monroe 52 Canby 58, Tigard 44 Cascade 50, Marist…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burns 57, Grant Union 18

Camas Valley 56, Monroe 52

Canby 58, Tigard 44

Cascade 50, Marist 43

Crater 58, North Medford 28

Crosspoint Christian 44, Central Christian 27

Elgin 50, Cove 27

Enterprise 49, Echo 27

Four Rivers Community School 44, Irrigon 30

Grants Pass 62, Eagle Point 30

Harrisburg 42, Westside Christian 32

Hood River 42, Franklin 28

Jesuit 50, West Salem 29

Jordan Valley 64, Sherman 21

La Grande 56, Crook County 37

Lake Oswego 54, Westview 29

Lebanon 60, McKay 28

Lincoln 82, Churchill 13

LordTweedsmuir, British Columbia 84, Riverdale 46

Mountain View 63, South Eugene 35

Mountainside 45, Summit 30

N. Clackamas Christian 53, Crosshill Christian 36

Neah-Kah-Nie 48, Portland Christian 18

North Bend 56, Creswell 49

Oregon Episcopal 50, Vernonia 27

Phoenix 56, Cottage Grove 38

Pilot Rock 35, Monument/Dayville 25

Pine Eagle 46, Huntington 31

Redmond 53, Oregon City 43

Riverside 47, Catlin Gabel 23

Rogue River 38, La Pine 35

Roseburg 49, Reynolds 29

Scio 37, Colton 23

Sheldon 55, St. Mary’s Academy 21

Silverton 60, Dallas 10

South Albany 61, Central 20

South Salem 64, Bend 22

South Wasco County 52, Dufur 37

Sprague 53, Hillsboro 43

St. Helens 56, Rainier 24

St. Paul 43, Nestucca 39

Stayton 58, Scappoose 22

The Dalles 54, McLoughlin 11

Thurston 44, Lakeridge 42

Trout Lake, Wash. 61, Horizon Christian Hood River 23

Wallowa 39, Griswold 12

Western Christian High School 55, Regis 46

Weston-McEwen 41, Imbler 34

Willamette 56, Beaverton 36

Adrian Crossover Shootout=

Adrian 50, Nixyaawii 44

Avista Tournament=

Moscow, Idaho 50, Pendleton 38

Bandon Dunes Tournament=

Coquille 44, North Douglas 43

Santiam Christian 37, Myrtle Point 35

South Umpqua 43, Siuslaw 31

Crusader Classic=

Amity 69, Crane 50

Blanchet 39, Trinity Lutheran 34

Cascade Christian 52, Stanfield 44

De La Salle 42, Umatilla 41

East Linn Christian 54, Nyssa 29

Salem Academy 52, Central Linn 32

Vale 51, Country Christian 31

Happy Rock Holiday Invitational=

Elmira 54, Stevenson, Wash. 29

Gladstone 45, Sweet Home 35

Oakland Holiday Tournament=

Glide 47, Days Creek 34

Oakland 61, Elkton 22

Sabrina Ionescu Showcase=

Jefferson PDX 51, Rancho Buena Vista, Calif. 43

Sisters Tournament=

Banks 44, Madras 40

Henley 63, Caldera 41

Taft 62, Sisters 61

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Condon vs. Goldendale, Wash., ccd.

