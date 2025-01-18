FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $300 NFL Bonus for NFL Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Players who bet $5 on the NFL will get $300 in bonuses with a winning wager. That is a 60-1 odds boost for players to use on Chiefs-Texans, Lions-Commanders or any other matchup this weekend.

FanDuel Sportsbook will have a variety of in-app offers for the NFL playoffs, but it all starts with this $300 bonus. Set up a new account and start reaping the rewards in time for Saturday’s action.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus With $5 Winning Bet

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win In-App Promos 50% NBA Profit Boost, NFL Same Game Parlay Profit Boost, CBB Boost Builder, Kick of Destiny 3 Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Get in on the action with FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of Saturday’s NFL games. New players who take advantage of this opportunity will secure a 60-1 odds boost for any game.

Players can boost the odds on any team, but we expect to see a lot of interest in the Chiefs and Lions. Detroit is listed at -590 on the moneyline. Existing users would need to risk $1,770 on the Lions to win $300.

New players can grab $300 in bonuses with a $5 bet on the Lions. Of course, nothing is guaranteed in the playoffs, but it’s easy to see the value in this FanDuel promo.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code

Set up a new account on FanDuel Sportsbook in a few simple steps:

Click here to start the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to start the registration process. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information and making a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Start with a $5 bet on the NFL or any other available market. Players who pick a winner will receive $300 in bonuses.

Use these bonus bets throughout the weekend on the NFL, NBA, NHL and more in the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

NFL Divisional Round Betting Preview, Odds

The NFL Divisional Round features four intriguing matchups, but there are heavy favorites in three of the four games. Bills vs. Ravens is the only game with a spread lower than six points on FanDuel Sportsbook. The top teams in each conference — Chiefs and Lions — will take center stage on Saturday.

Check out the current moneylines on the four NFL Divisional Round matchups (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Kansas City Chiefs (-500) vs. Houston Texans (+385)

Detroit Lions (-590) vs. Washington Commanders (+440)

Philadelphia Eagles (-275) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+225)

Buffalo Bills (+100) vs. Baltimore Ravens (-118)

