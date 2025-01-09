Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Claim $1,000 No-Sweat Bets for College Football Playoff

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Anyone who redeems this promo will have 10 days of bonuses. Each player will receive a $100 no sweat bet for 10 consecutive days.

Fanatics Sportsbook offers this unique promo in time for the College Football Playoff and NFL Wild Card Weekend. Football fans can secure $100 no sweat bets to use on the games throughout the weekend. Hit the ground running in a matter of minutes with this offer.

Score 10 $100 No Sweat Bets With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer 10 x $100 No-Sweat Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Rewards, Featured Parlays Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 9, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a simple offer that provides new bettors with a chance to get a feel for the app. Create an account and place a cash wager on Penn State-Notre Dame on Thursday night. A loss on that bet will trigger a refund of up to $100 in bonuses from Fanatics Sportsbook.

Each new player will get a $100 no sweat bet on the first wager of the day. Fanatics Sportsbook is dishing out 10 consecutive days of no sweat bets and a possible $1,000 in bonuses.

Of course, players who win on those initial cash wagers will receive straight cash winnings. Think of the no sweat bet as a forgiving backstop for bettors.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: How to Redeem This Offer

Signing up with Fanatics Sportsbook is a quick and hassle-free process. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get in on the action:

to start signing up. Skip the promo code by registering using the links on this page. Set up a new user profile by filling out the required information sections and making a cash deposit.

Place a $100 cash wager on Penn State-Notre Dame or any other game. If that bet loses, Fanatics Sportsbook will send $100 back in bonuses.

New players will receive 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets to use on the NFL, College Football Playoff, NBA, NHL and more.

College Football Playoff and NFL Wild Card Weekend Matchups

This is one of the best weekends to be a football fan. There are two College Football Playoff games and six NFL Wild Card Weekend matchups. Bettors will have no sweat bets and other unique offers for the games on Fanatics Sportsbook.

Thursday: Penn State Nittany Lions (+1) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Friday: Texas Longhorns (+6) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

Saturday: Houston Texans (+2.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Saturday: Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday: Buffalo Bills (-8.5) vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday: Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) vs. Washington Commanders

Monday: Los Angeles Rams (+0.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.