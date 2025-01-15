Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Secure $1K No Sweat Bets for NBA, CBB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Protect up to a grand in cash wagers by capitalizing on the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. Start here to register and earn 10 No Sweat Bets for the NBA, college basketball and more.







First-time customers who join Fanatics Sportsbook are able to cover 10 bets with “No Sweat” tokens. Fanatics will cover up to $100 with a one-time bonus bet, meaning players get up to $1,000 in wagers on the house.

Register for Fanatics Sportsbook this week and start making No Sweat Bets on the NBA and college basketball. Wednesday’s NBA slate features 11 games, while the college hoops calendar is headlined by #9 Kansas visiting #2 Iowa State in Ames.

Click here and utilize this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to score (10) $100 No Sweat Bets this week.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Protect 10 Bets Worth $100 Each

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer 10 x $100 No Sweat Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Rewards, Featured Parlays Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Instead of a one-day promotion, Fanatics bettors can spend their next 10 days enjoying the perks of new accounts. Claim the latest “10x$100” offer through this post, then bet up to $100 on 10 eligible cash wagers. For every loss, Fanatics will come to the rescue with a one-time bonus bet that gives players a second chance to win cold, hard cash.

Use a “No Sweat” token every day or dish them out over a few hours. There’s enough NBA action on Wednesday to entice customers, like Knicks-76ers, Rockets-Nuggets and Warriors-Timberwolves. Meanwhile, the college slate has exciting games beyond Kansas-Iowa State, including #23 Georgia at #6 Tennessee and West Virginia vs. #10 Houston.

Qualify With Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Kick off an account on Fanatics Sportsbook with 10 No Sweat Bets. Here’s how prospective customers can get started:

Click here to activate the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code automatically.

to activate the automatically. Fill out each field requiring a full name, date of birth and other pertinent information.

Deposit at least $10 using any of Fanatics’ secure banking options.

Receive 10 “No Sweat” tokens and bet up to $100 for each.

A losing stake armed with a “No Sweat” token triggers a single-use bonus bet refund. Each bonus must be played within seven days of issuance.

Score In-App Boosts on NBA, CBB

Since Fanatics is a mobile-only betting platform, customers need the Fanatics Sportsbook app to place bets. Luckily, the app features instant access to the site’s limited-time profit boosts, including a 20% boost on eligible NBA Same Game Parlays.

In addition, Fanatics has a pair of Gameday boosts for pre-selected NBA and college basketball parlays. Bet up to $50 on each of the following before they’re gone:

Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson 25+ Points and 2+ Threes Made Each (was +215, now +265)

Kansas, Houston, Michigan State and UNC All to Win (was +315, now +365)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.