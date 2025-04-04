MASTERS ’25: A trivia quiz covering nine decades at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — How well do you know history at the Masters? Try this quiz (answers below):
1. Who was the first player to win back-to-back in the Masters?
a. Arnold Palmer
b. Jack Nicklaus
c. Tom Watson
___
2. Who holds the 72-hole scoring record at the Masters?
a. Tiger Woods
b. Jordan Spieth
c. Dustin Johnson
___
3. Who is the last player to win the Masters on his first attempt?
a. Larry Mize
b. Fuzzy Zoeller
c. Danny Willett
___
4. Who is the only player to finish runner-up in the Masters to Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods?
a. Tom Kite
b. Mark O’Meara
c. Jay Haas
___
5. Who is the only Masters champion to birdie the last four holes?
a. Charl Schwartzel
b. Jack Nicklaus
c. Craig Wood
___
6. Who won the first Masters in 1934?
a. Bobby Jones
b. Horton Smith
c. Cary Middlecoff
___
7. Who is the only player to win the Masters twice in a playoff?
a. Bubba Watson
b. Seve Ballesteros
c. Nick Faldo
___
8. Who was the first 54-hole leader to shoot 80 in the final round?
a. Rory McIlroy
b. Ken Venturi
c. Craig Wood
___
9. Who played in the Masters the most before winning?
a. Mark O’Meara
b. Art Wall
c. Sergio Garcia
___
10. Who has won the most money at the Masters?
a. Scottie Scheffler
b. Phil Mickelson
c. Tiger Woods
___
11. Who is the oldest Masters champion?
a. Jack Nicklaus
b. Tiger Woods
c. Bernhard Langer
___
12. Who was runner-up at the Masters the most times without ever winning?
a. Greg Norman
b. Tom Kite
c. Tom Weiskopf
___
13. Who is the only British Open champion to never post a round under par at the Masters?
a. John Daly
b. Todd Hamilton
c. Bobby Jones
___
14. Who was the first international player to win the Masters?
a. Gary Player
b. Harry Cooper
c. Herman Keiser
___
15. Who is the only player to lose the Masters in a playoff twice?
a. Chris DiMarco
b. Ben Hogan
c. Greg Norman
___
16. Who is the only multiple Masters champion who never had at least a share of the 54-hole lead?
a. Horton Smith
b. Bernhard Langer
c. Nick Faldo
___
17. Who is the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s at the Masters?
a. Tiger Woods
b. Cameron Smith
c. Scottie Scheffler
___
18. Who holds the Masters record for largest final-round comeback?
a. Jack Nicklaus
b. Nick Faldo
c. Jack Burke Jr.
___
Answers
1. b
2. c
3. b
4. a
5. a
6. b
7. c
8. b
9. c
10. b
11. a
12. c
13. c
14. a
15. b
16. c
17. b
18. c
___
