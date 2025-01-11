Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: $1,000 in No Sweat Bets for NFL Wild Card

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and go all in on NFL Wild Card Weekend. New players who take advantage of this offer will qualify for 10 $100 no sweat bets. Click here to activate this offer.







Each new player will have 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets. A loss on the first bet of the day will trigger a refund in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook is a top-tier option for players going into the NFL playoffs. Bettors can use a $100 no sweat bet on the NFL on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running this weekend.

Click here to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and start with 10 straight days of $100 no sweat bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer 10 x $100 No-Sweat Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Rewards, Featured Parlays Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 11, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we dive into the NFL matchups this weekend, it’s important to break down the registration process. Here is a walkthrough to help new players get started:

Click here to activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code.

to activate this offer. There is no need to manually enter a promo code. Answer the required information sections and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.

Start with a $100 wager on the NFL or any other available market.

A loss on that first bet will trigger a refund in bonus bets.

This promo comes with 10 consecutive days of $100 no sweat bets.

Claim 10 $100 No Sweat Bets for the NFL Playoffs

This is a unique offer that provides players with a wide range of options. The first bet of each day will be a no sweat wager. Remember, Fanatics Sportsbook will cover any losses up to $100 on each no sweat bet.

While we expect to see a lot of interest in the NFL this weekend, these no sweat bets apply to other sports like the NBA, NHL, college basketball and more. Set up a new account on Fanatics Sportsbook and start locking in bets on any game.

NFL Wild Card Odds on Fanatics Sportsbook

NFL Wild Card Weekend is typically a weekend dominated by the favorites, but there are always one or two unexpected results. Which teams will take us all by surprise in 2025? The Texans and Rams are both underdogs at home. The Ravens and Bills are the two biggest favorites, but again, it’s safe to expect the unexpected in the NFL playoffs.

Take a look at the current Fanatics Sportsbook odds on the NFL games this weekend (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Houston Texans (+3) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills (-8.5) vs. Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles (-5) vs. Green Bay Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3) vs. Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams (+2.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.