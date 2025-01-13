Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 No Sweat Bets for Vikings-Rams

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With Vikings-Rams and even more NFL playoff games around the corner, the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new customers 10 chances to bet on the action without sweating a loss. Click here to register for 10 No Sweat Bets.







Every No Sweat Bet on Fanatics covers a qualifying loss worth up to $100. New players can make 10 of these protected wagers that get up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Monday’s Vikings-Rams showdown is a great time to capitalize on a No Sweat Bet. With the game relocated to Glendale, AZ, having assurances that a loss returns a one-time bonus bet refund is vital. The No Sweat Bets will also be available for the NFL Divisional Round this weekend.

Click here to utilize this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and claim (10) $100 No Sweat Bets for Vikings-Rams and upcoming NFL playoff games.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Secure $1K in No Sweat MNF + NFL Bets

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer 10 x $100 No Sweat Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Rewards, Featured Parlays Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 13, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Feast on must-watch NFL action with Fanatics’ incredible welcome bonus. New users in legal betting states can register through this post and get 10 No Sweat tokens covering bets worth up to $100 apiece. Max out each token with $100 bets on spreads, moneylines and player props to guarantee cash winnings or a one-time bonus bet from Fanatics.

Many of Fanatics’ new customers will target the NFL Playoffs. The Wild Card Round concludes Monday with Vikings-Rams in Glendale, AZ. Minnesota is favored at 2.5 points in this rare neutral-site showdown. Use No Sweat Bets for this game and save the rest of Texans-Chiefs, Commanders-Lions and Ravens-Bills this weekend.

Qualify Using Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

The links within this post activate Fanatics’ promo code on a player’s behalf. Read and apply the steps below to secure the “10x$100” offer this week:

Click here to instantly confirm the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

to instantly confirm the Enter all required personal information (name, date of birth, email, etc.).

Deposit at least $10 through any of Fanatics’ secure payment methods.

Get 10 No Sweat tokens and bet up to $100 on any eligible market.

Start each day with a fully backed wager, or use a few in one night. All No Sweat Bets must be placed within seven days of issuance on the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Boost Vikings-Rams SGP

While the “10x$100” offer is only available to new customers, all Fanatics Sportsbook bettors can grab in-app profit boosts tonight. Opt-in to score a 50% profit boost on Vikings-Rams Same Game Parlay bets. Build an SGP that meets Fanatics’ offer requirements, and the boost will generously increase the odds and expected cash winnings.

In addition, a limited-time odds boost places +150 odds on Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp each recording at least 1 reception in the 1st quarter. The original odds were only +100 before the boost.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.