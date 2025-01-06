Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A massive week of NBA, NFL, and NHL action is about to begin. If you sign up here for the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer, you’ll get 10 no-sweat bets for games this week and beyond.







New users who register through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code links on this page will activate up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets. This will convey as ten $100 no-sweat bets for the NBA, NFL, and NHL.

Between the NBA, NHL, NFL Playoffs, and College Football Playoff, you’ll have a ton of ways to bet with Fanatics Sportsbook. As part of this offer, you can wager up to $100 per day for as many as ten days in a row. If your bet loses, you’ll get a bonus bet refund for use on another game this week.

Click here to unlock up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets for the NBA, NFL, and NHL with this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Activate $1,000 No-Sweat Bets for NBA, NFL, NHL

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer 10 x $100 No-Sweat Bets In-App Promos Odds Boosts, Rewards, Featured Parlays Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Fanatics Sportsbook’s latest new user offer is vastly different from other promos on the market. You’ll either win a cash profit and get back your stake if your first bet settles as a win. However, if your bet loses, you’ll receive up to $100 back in bonus bets. If you were to lose your first bet on each of your first ten days as a sportsbook user, you’d get back $1,000 in bonus bets.

You’ll have the ability to bet on game markets and player props on games in a number of leagues this week. Here’s just one way you could approach the next ten days:

Monday: 76ers to win vs. Phoenix Tuesday: Lightning to cover the spread vs. Hurricanes Wednesday: Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double vs. Clippers Thursday: Penn State to beat Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl Friday: Texas and Ohio State to go over the total points line in the Cotton Bowl Saturday: CJ Stroud to throw for 3+ touchdowns vs. Chargers Sunday: Eagles to cover the spread vs. Packers Monday: Vikings and Rams to go over the total points line Tuesday: Giannis Antetokounmpo to score 30+ points vs. Kings Wednesday: Flyers to cover the spread vs. Islanders

How to Sign Up for This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Signing up for a Fanatics Sportsbook account will only take a few minutes. Here’s how to get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets:

Click here to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer.

to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Enter your full name, address, date of birth, email, and phone number.

Make a deposit of $10 or more.

Head to the game of your choice and wager up to $100.

You’ll secure a bonus bet refund of up to $100 if your first cash bet settles as a loss. This will be available for up to ten consecutive days as a new user.

Featured Parlays and SGPs Tonight

Fanatics Sportsbook has a ton of featured parlays and same-game parlays for multiple leagues. On the home screen of the app, you’ll be able to find featured SGPs like:

Joel Embiid to have 30+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists, and 76ers to win (+840)

Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker each to make 3+ three-pointers (+1075)

Klaw Back: Kawhi Leonard to score 20+ points, James Harden to record 6+ assists, Norman Powell to make 2+ three-pointers, Ivica Zubac to pull down 10+ rebounds, and Clippers to win (+1075)

Kawhi Leonard to score 20+ points, James Harden to record 6+ assists, Norman Powell to make 2+ three-pointers, Ivica Zubac to pull down 10+ rebounds, and Clippers to win (+1075) The Future Is Now: Victor Wembanyama to have 30+ points and 12+ rebounds, and Anthony Edwards to have 30+ points and make 4+ three-pointers (+1135)

Victor Wembanyama to have 30+ points and 12+ rebounds, and Anthony Edwards to have 30+ points and make 4+ three-pointers (+1135) Top Scorers: Joel Embiid, Victor Wembanyama, Cade Cunningham, and Anthony Edwards each to score 30+ points (+3550)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.