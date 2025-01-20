DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 CFP Bonus for Ohio State-Notre Dame

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Tackle a new week in sports with a no-brainer DraftKings promo code offer. Start by clicking here and taking a $5 bet on the CFP Championship or the NBA and turning it into a $200 bonus on the spot.







DraftKings offers first-time customers a stunning “Bet $5, Get $200” promotion. Score $200 in bonus bets moments after making any $5 wager, regardless of how it settles.

Monday’s schedule includes Ohio State facing Notre Dame for the College Football Playoff Championship in Atlanta. There are also early NBA games in honor of MLK Day, headlined by Celtics-Warriors in San Francisco.

Click here to lock down this DraftKings promo code offer and get $200 in bonus bets following any $5 bet this evening.

DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock Instant $200 Bonus for CFP Final, NBA

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos Ohio State-Notre Dame Boost, CFP Same Game Parlay Boost, NBA Triple Boost Pack, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The latest welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook makes it easy to begin betting with a sizable bankroll. Register through this post before placing as little as $5 on any market. Within seconds, DraftKings will issue $200 in bonus bets to use on more action tonight and throughout the week.

Once the bonus hits the balance, head to any sport to start winning cash. The college football season ends with a CFP title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. There’s a clear favorite in Atlanta, with the Buckeyes listed at -8.5 on DraftKings. Use some bonus bets on Monday’s NBA slate, which features Suns-Cavaliers, Celtics-Warriors and Bulls-Clippers.

How to Activate DraftKings Promo Code

New DraftKings bettors in legal U.S. states can take advantage of this no-brainer offer by following the step-by-step instructions below:

Click here to automatically activate the DraftKings promo code .

to automatically activate the . Fill out each field with a name, date of birth and other necessary information.

Deposit at least $5 using one of DK’s secure payment methods.

Place $5 or more on OSU-ND, the NBA or another betting market.

Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly, win or lose.

DraftKings’ bonus is issued as eight (8) $25 bonus bets that expire seven days from receipt. Use the bonuses on any sport and earn cash profit with every win.

Additional Promos on DraftKings App

After landing a sizable $200 bonus, take advantage of DraftKings’ additional offers tonight. DK gives new and existing customers a profit boost token for any Ohio State-Notre Dame bet and another boost on Same Game Parlay wagers. Meanwhile, the app has a new Triple Boost Pack for NBA bettors, which includes three NBA profit boost tokens every day during Rivals Week.

In addition, DraftKings is preparing for Championship Sunday in the NFL with a “No Sweat” parlay bet on Commanders-Eagles or Bills-Chiefs and a $2M King of the End Zone contest.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.