DraftKings Promo Code for Notre Dame-Georgia Scores $200 Bonus

Gear up for the Sugar Bowl with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start winning bonuses. New players can collect $200 in total bonuses by activating this offer.







New bettors can place a $5 bet on Georgia vs. Notre Dame to get $150 in bonuses with a win. Players in select states will win the bonuses immediately after placing that $5 bet.

In addition to this Sugar Bowl bonus, bettors will get a $50 deposit bonus as well. The College Football Playoff continues on Thursday with a classic matchup. Here is a quick look at how to activate this offer.

Click here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer and secure $200 in bonuses for the Sugar Bowl.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the Sugar Bowl, Win $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV)

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Bet Wins (DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, VA) In-App Promos Boost Your Parlay Up to 105%, No Sweat NBA SGP(x), All-Parlay CBB Boost Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This DraftKings promo is a chance for bettors to snag bonuses for the College Football Playoff. Anyone who picks a winner on this initial $5 wager will receive six $25 bonus bets. Remember, bettors in select states will win those bonuses instantly (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV).

From there, bettors can use these bonus bets on the College Football Playoff, NBA, NFL, NHL, college basketball or any other sport. Think of this DraftKings promo as a massive head start.

Securing This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Here is a full walkthrough to help new players get started:

Click here to unlock this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to unlock this offer. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Fill out the required information sections and make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Bet $5 on Georgia vs. Notre Dame to get $150 in bonuses.

New users will also receive a $50 deposit bonus for $200 in total bonuses.

Georgia vs. Notre Dame Betting Preview, Odds

Georgia is the higher seed, but the underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook. With that said, everyone expects to see a close game on Thursday. The winner of the Sugar Bowl will face off against Penn State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Teams with a bye are 0-3 so far in the quarterfinals. Will the Bulldogs break that streak with a win over the Fighting Irish?

Here is a closer look at the spread, total points and moneyline odds on Thursday’s game (odds are subject to change before kickoff):

Notre Dame Fighting Irish: -1 (-105) // Over 45.5 (-108) // -110

-1 (-105) // Over 45.5 (-108) // -110 Georgia Bulldogs: +1 (-115) // Under 45.5 (-112) // -110

