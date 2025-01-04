DraftKings Promo Code: $200 Bonus for Any NFL Week 18 Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Snag bonus bets for NFL Week 18 action by signing up through our DraftKings promo code links here . Win your opening wager on the Browns vs. Ravens or Bengals vs. Steelers on Saturday.









Unlock this DraftKings promo code offer and win your first $5 wager to trigger a $150 bonus. The outcome doesn’t matter in select states (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV). Then, another $50 bonus will be added to your account after making a deposit.

Find a market with short odds to have the best chance at winning the bonus. Browse through some of the alternative totals and spreads to pick your favorite option.

The Ravens are expected to win big over the Browns on Saturday afternoon as a 20.5-point favorite. A win would give Baltimore a division title.

Sign up here to unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer. Win your first $5 bet on an NFL game to score a $200 bonus.

Use a TD Scorer Parlay Boost on Saturday

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus (AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV)

Bet $5, Win $150 If Your Bet Wins (DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, VA)

$50 Bonus After $5+ Deposit (All States) In-App Promos TD Scorer Parlay Boost, Free Contest, Dynasty Rewards, Etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 4, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings releases new promotions every day for a variety of sports. For example, there is a parlay boost available for betting on TD scorers. These are the odds for anytime TD scorers in the two matchups on Saturday:

Derrick Henry: -240

Ja’Marr Chase: -145

Chase Brown: +100

Tee Higgins: +100

Khalil Herbert: +110

Najee Harris: +115

Mark Andrews: +140

Zay Flowers: +145

Lamar Jackson: +175

Keaton Mitchell: +175

The Bengals need a win to still have a chance to make the playoffs. But they’ll still need help on Sunday with losses by the Broncos and Dolphins.

Redeem $200 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Complete these easy steps to win bonus bets for NFL Week 18. All new customers in eligible states can claim this welcome offer.

Register here to unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Enter the info needed to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit of $5 or more with online banking, Venmo or another payment method. Place a $5 bet on any game.

A $50 bonus will be added to your account after a deposit. Then, some new users will receive the $150 bonus following a winning wager, while the result doesn’t matter for those in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY and WV.

DraftKings Promo Code for Sunday Night Football

Use some of the bonus from this welcome offer for Sunday Night Football. The season ends in Detroit as the Lions take on the Vikings for the NFC North. The winner will also get the top seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Check the promotions tab on DraftKings to find exclusive offers for this game.

It’s also a great time to make any future bets on the Super Bowl. The Chiefs enter the last week of the season as the favorite to win another ring, followed by the Lions, Eagles, Bills and Ravens.

Register with this DraftKings promo code offer and win a $5 bet on the NFL to redeem a $200 bonus.

