Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Money for Texas-Ohio State, NFL Playoffs

Roll into the weekend with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and grab profit boosts to use on the College Football Playoff, NFL, NBA or any other sport. Any $1 bet will be enough to activate this offer. Click here to sign up.
Players who take advantage of this offer can start with a $1 bet on any game. This will result in 10 100% profit boosts for bettors. New players can double their winnings on $25 bets with these boosts.
Caesars Sportsbook provides players with a chance to boost the odds on any game this weekend. Texas-Ohio State will kick things off, but there are also six NFL playoff games over the next few days. Let’s take a closer look at this offer.
Click here to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and turn a $1 bet into 10 100% profit boosts.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW Offers 10 Profit Boosts
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPDYW
|New User Offer
|Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets)
|In-App Promos
|CFP Odds Boosts, Parlay Longshot Boost, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|January 10, 2025
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
This new promo is an opportunity for bettors to test out the Caesars Sportsbook app. Start with a $1 wager on Texas or Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. No matter what happens in the game, players will receive 10 100% profit boosts.
From there, use these profit boosts on the NFL playoffs, NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other available market. Players can double their winnings with these 100% profit boosts.
How to Activate Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW
Signing up with Caesars Sportsbook is the only way to lock in this offer. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to begin:
- Click here, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOPDYW.
- Answer the required prompts wth basic identifying information and make a cash deposit of $10 or more.
- Lock in a $1 wager on Texas-Ohio State or any other game this weekend to win 10 100% profit boosts.
- Use these profit boosts to bet on the NFL playoffs or any other sport ($25 maximum wager on each profit boost).
CFP and NFL Odds Boosts
Caesars Sportsbook will provide bettors with these flexible profit boosts, but there are daily odds boosts for Texas-Ohio State and the NFL playoffs as well. Let’s take a closer look at a few of the options on the table for the Cotton Bowl and NFL Wild Card Weekend:
- Ohio State Win by 1-6 Points vs Texas: +480
- Justin Herbert & C.J. Stroud Each Over 224.5 Pass Yards: +200
- Lamar Jackson Over 249.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +300
- Khalil Shakir & Dalton Kincaid Each Over 4.5 Receptions: +350
- Jordan Love & Jalen Hurts Each Over 224.5 Pass Yards: +300
- Baker Mayfield Over 274.5 Pass Yards & Over 1.5 Pass TDs: +260
- Justin Jefferson & Puka Nacua Each Over 89.5 Receiving Yards: +275
Click to sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and turn a $1 bet into 10 100% profit boosts.
Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.