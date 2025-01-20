Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: 10 Profit Boosts for Ohio State-Notre Dame

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Place a $1 wager on the game or any other sport. No matter what happens in the selected game, players will receive 10 100% profit boosts. New users can double their winnings on $25 bets with these profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook should be a go-to option for football fans. In addition to this matchup, new players can apply these profit boosts on NBA, NHL and NFL Playoffs action.

Click here to unlock Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and flip a $1 NFL bet into 10 100% profit boosts.

How to Redeem Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos NBA Odds Boosts, 50% SGP Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 20, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Before we dive into this championship matchup, here is a full walkthrough of the registration process on Caesars Sportsbook. Start signing up by clicking on any of the links on this page, including here .

Next, input promo code WTOPDYW and fill out the required information sections to create a new account. Deposit cash using any of the available payment methods.

Finally, lock in a $1 bet on Notre Dame or Ohio State. This will trigger 10 100% profit boosts for bettors. Double your winnings with a winning bet on each boost.

Bet $1 on CFP Fianl, Win 10 100% Profit Boosts

This is the ideal time to unlock this Caesars Sportsbook promo. There are two NFL games on Sunday and the College Football Playoff Championship tonight. We expect to see a lot of interest in these matchups.

With that said, players can also use these profit boosts on other sports like the NBA, NHL and college basketball. Even niche sports like golf and tennis see some interest from bettors on Caesars Sportsbook.

Picking a winner is easier said than done in sports betting, but these profit boosts will help shift the odds in your favor. Don’t miss out on the chance to hit the ground running with this new promo.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo: ND-OSU Odds Boosts

The profit boosts apply to a wide range of markets and provide bettors with maximum flexibility. There are also readymade odds boosts available on Caesars Sportsbook for this championship matchup. Here is a quick look at a few of the options on the table for these matchups:

Ohio State win by 1-6 points vs. Notre Dame (+450)

Cavaliers, Celtics and Notre Dame all to win (+575)

There are also some odds boosts for the NBA:

James Harden and Norman Powell each over 24.5 points (+450)

Jalen Green and Fred VanVleet each over 2.5 made (+225)

Rockets, Grizzlies, Knicks and Suns (+850)

