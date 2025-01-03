BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: $1,500 for NBA, CFB Bowl Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New BetMGM customers can activate the $1,500 First Bet Offer and tackle any NBA or NFL game with a fully backed cash wager worth up to $1,500.







New BetMGM customers can activate the $1,500 First Bet Offer and place a four-digit wager on the house. If the initial bet settles as a loss, BetMGM will refund every dollar with bonus bets to guarantee more chances to win in the coming days.

Friday features a solid nine-game NBA slate for BetMGM users to target with cash wagers. Bet on spreads, moneylines and player props to build a bankroll for the first weekend of 2025. Get a $1,500 first bet from BetMGM before capitalizing on additional in-app offers.

Click here to use the BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 for a $1,500 First Bet Offer on the NBA, NFL Week 18 and more.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: New Players Get $1.5K Bet Offer

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer In-App Promos NBA Second Chance, Parlay Boost Token, CBB Odds Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

After new users join BetMGM, “The King of Sportsbooks” will hook them up with a sensational First Bet Offer. BetMGM covers a loss of up to $1,500, which is refunded as bonus bets. Whether a player wins cash or earns bonus bets, they’ll have a bankroll to work with this weekend and beyond.

Use the code WTOP1500 before targeting any sport with a $1,500 first bet. Friday’s schedule includes nine NBA games, including a few potential Finals previews. Meanwhile, NFL Week 18 starts with an AFC North doubleheader on Saturday and continues with the remaining 28 teams on Sunday.

Sign up With BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Get a new sportsbook account on BetMGM and secure a fully backed cash wager in the new year. Here’s how prospective players can register:

Click here to qualify with the BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 .

to qualify with the . Complete a brief registration by submitting a full name, date of birth, email address, mailing address and other pertinent information.

Deposit cash (min. $10) through any secure payment method, including online banking, PayPal or a credit/debit card.

Place up to $1,500 on the NBA, NFL or another betting market this weekend.

BetMGM refunds bettors who lose their initial bet with bonus bets. Losses worth $50+ trigger five bonus bets that expire seven days from issuance, while a loss below $50 yields a single-use token.

Second Chance Promo for NBA

Friday’s NBA slate features competitive matchups headlined by Celtics-Rockets, Knicks-Thunder and Cavaliers-Mavericks. Other exciting contests include Spurs-Nuggets and Hawks-Lakers. Meanwhile, NFL Week 18 opens with two Saturday games: Browns-Ravens and Bengals-Steelers.

BetMGM has several in-app boosts for new and existing bettors. One of its latest offers is a “Second Chance” promo for NBA first field goal bets. If a BetMGM customer wagers on a player scoring the game’s first field goal, but the player scores second instead, BetMGM will refund the bet in cash. This is similar to the NFL’s “Second Chance” promotion refunding first TD bets if the player records the game’s second touchdown.

