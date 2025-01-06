Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can kick off a huge week of NFL, NBA, and NHL action with a $1,500 first-bet offer. Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 when signing up to activate this offer for the game of your choice.







New players can bet up to $1,500 on any game this week with BetMGM’s new user offer. If you apply BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 when signing up, you’ll get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your wager settles as a loss.

One of the most star-studded NBA matchups tonight will see the Phoenix Suns take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid is currently listed as questionable, but if even if he doesn’t suit up, Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are expected to. Other top matchups include Magic-Knicks, Mavericks-Grizzlies, and Clippers-Timberwolves. There are also NHL games tonight, plus the NFL Playoffs and College Football Semifinals this week.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer for this week’s NBA, NHL, and NFL action.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Activate $1,500 NBA, NHL, NFL Promo

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer In-App Promos $1,000,000 Playoff Football Challenge, NBA Odds Boost Token, Lions Boosts Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

BetMGM has one of the largest new user offers in the industry. If you want to bet up to $1,500 on the matchup of your choice, BetMGM will back your bet with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. It’s important to note that if you only want to bet $50 on a game, that’s fine as well. If your $50 bet loses, you’d still secure a bonus bet refund.

There are a ton of game markets and player props to choose from tonight. You could, for example, bet $500 on the Sixers to beat the Suns, the Nets to cover the spread against the Pacers, or the Mavericks and Grizzlies to go over the total points line. Another option would be to bet $200 on Karl-Anthony Towns to score 20+ points or the Oilers to score the first goal in the Edmonton-Boston game. Losing your bet would earn you back a bonus bet refund.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up for a BetMGM account is a straightforward process. Here’s what you’ll need to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Complete the personal information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, email address, and date of birth.

Make a deposit of $10 or more via online banking or another method.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a wager of up to $1,500 on the game of your choice.

If your first cash wager settles as a win, you’ll get back your stake along with a cash profit. Losing that first bet will earn you back a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

NBA Featured Same-Game Parlays

After you place a bet of up to $1,500 on the game of your choice, you’ll get access to in-app promos and featured same-game parlays. Here are a few of the top options from BetMGM:

Kevin Durant to score 30+ points, Devin Booker to score 20+ points, Tyrese Maxey to score 20+ points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. to score 10+ points (+575)

Cade Cunningham to score 30+ points, Anfernee Simons to score 25+ points, and over 225.5 points in Trail Blazers vs. Pistons (+600)

Knicks to win, Jalen Brunson to have 30+ points and 7+ assists, Brunson to make 3+ three-pointers (+650)

Karl-Anthony Towns to score 30+ points, Cole Anthony to score 15+ points, and over 210.5 points in Magic vs. Knicks (+900)

Clippers to win, James Harden to have 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 7+ assists (+1000)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.