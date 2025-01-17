Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players who sign up with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 can place their first bet on any game knowing that if their wager of up to $1,500 loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund. This offer is available for any game with available odds in the NBA, NFL, or another league.

There are nine NBA games on tap for Friday night alone with even more set for Saturday and Sunday. Among tonight’s biggest games are Magic-Celtics, Nuggets-Heat, and Thunder-Mavericks. The must-see game of the night, however, will pit Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle against the teams that traded them away this off-season as the Timberwolves face the Knicks. If you want to place an early bet on the NFL Playoffs, BetMGM has you covered with a ton of betting markets as well.

BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Grab $1,500 NBA, NFL Weekend Promo

Any sports bettor looking to ensure they won’t be left empty-handed if their first bet loses should consider signing up with BetMGM. That’s because this first-bet offer will back your first cash bet of up to $1,500 with bonus bets that convey if the bet loses. If your initial bet wins, however, BetMGM will return your cash wager along with additional cash winnings.

You can pick a game market or player prop with this offer. If you want to bet $50 on the Knicks to beat the Timberwolves or the Thunder to cover the spread against the Mavericks, you can. Losing that bet would trigger a $50 bonus bet refund. Another option would be to bet $400 on the Nuggets and Heat to go over the total points line, Travis Kelce to score the first TD in Texans-Chiefs, or Jared Goff to throw for 300+ yards against the Commanders. If that bet loses, you’d get $400 in bonus bets for use on other games.

How to Register with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

If you want to take advantage of a $1,500 first-bet offer from BetMGM, you’ll need to sign up for an account. Complete the steps below to take advantage of this offer:

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Fill out the required information sections with your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make a $10+ initial deposit via online banking, PayPal, or another method.

Head to the matchup of your choice.

Pick a qualifying market and wager up to $1,500.

You will secure a cash profit and get back your bet with a win. If your bet loses, BetMGM will issue a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

Second Chance Promos This Weekend

BetMGM has three of the best in-app promos you’ll find anywhere. The availability of each offer varies by day and which leagues are in action. With each promo, you’ll need to opt in and bet on a first field goal scorer (NBA), first goal scorer (NHL), or first touchdown scorer (NFL) market. If your player fails to score first, but instead scores second, BetMGM will issue a cash refund of your wager. This stands in stark contrast to virtually every other second chance offer on the market, which will only return a bonus bet refund.

