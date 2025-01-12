Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for NFL Wild Card Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Anyone who wants to take the guesswork out of betting on the NFL can bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses. Players who want to raise the stakes on a game can do so with the $1,000 safety net bet.

In addition to these sign-up bonuses, players can grab early payout specials, bet boosts and other unique offers. Bet365 Sportsbook offers a plethora of ways to bet on the NFL playoffs this year.

Click here to access bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to qualify for a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Each offer brings something different to the table. On one hand, new users can take the unpredictability out of betting by starting with a $5 wager. No matter what happens in the selected game, these players will receive $150 in bonuses.

As for the safety net bet, this is a chance to win big on the NFL. Place a cash wager on any game. If that bet wins, players will receive straight cash. However, anyone who loses will be eligible for bonus bets back. Bet365 Sportsbook will back up any losses up to $1,000.

How to Register With Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Setting up a new account on bet365 Sportsbook shouldn’t take long. For a detailed outline of the registration process, refer to the steps below:

Click here and apply bonus code WTOP365 to activate this offer.

and apply bonus code WTOP365 to activate this offer. Provide basic identifying information in the required information sections.

Make a cash deposit of $10 or more through any of the preferred payment methods.

To secure the $150 bonus, start with a $5 bet on any NFL game.

Players can opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

If the safety net bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Bet Boosts for NFL Sunday

Bet365 Sportsbook is among the best of the best when it comes to daily bet boosts. There are tons of different options for the three NFL games on Sunday — Bills-Broncos, Eagles-Packers and Buccaneers-Commanders. Check out a few of the options:

Josh Allen to throw for 300+ passing yards, rush for 30+ yards and throw 3+ touchdown passes (+1600)

Jayden Reed, DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley each to score a touchdown (+1200)

Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley each to record 20+ receiving yards and 70+ rushing yards (+900)

Jayden Daniels, Zach Ertz and Jalen McMillan each to score a touchdown (+1600)

Zach Ertz and Jalen McMillan each to record 4+ receptions and 40+ receiving yards (+300)

