Australian Open Results

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

First Round

Arthur Fils (20), France, def. Otto Virtanen, Finland, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Kei Nishikori, Japan, def. Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, 4-6, 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.

Casper Ruud (6), Norway, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.

Hugo Gaston, France, def. Omar Jasika, Australia, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Hady Habib, Lebanon, def. Yunchaokete Bu, China, 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Pedro Martinez, Spain, def. Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-3, 4-1, ret.

Jiri Lehecka (24), Czechia, def. Li Tu, Australia, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Tomas Machac (26), Czechia, def. Sumit Nagal, India, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

First Round

Mirra Andreeva (14), Russia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czechia, 6-3, 6-3.

Zheng Qinwen (5), China, def. Anca Alexia Todoni, Romania, 7-6 (3), 6-1.

Donna Vekic (18), Croatia, def. Diane Parry, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Tatjana Maria, Germany, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Paula Badosa (11), Spain, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Suzan Lamens, Netherlands, def. Veronika Erjavec, Slovenia, 7-5, 7-6 (2).

Leylah Annie Fernandez (30), Canada, def. Yuliia Starodubtseva, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-4.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Spain, def. Sonay Kartal, Britain, 6-1, 7-6 (5).

Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Clara Tauson, Denmark, def. Linda Noskova (29), Czechia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 6-2, 6-3.

